Jojo Todynho shows her marriage proposal and tells how she met the groom | Column Fabia Oliveira

This Friday (10), Jojo Todynho surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing an engagement request made by her current boyfriend, army officer Lucas Souza. The singer showed the ‘yes’ moment, which was given a special decoration for the occasion, with a red balloon, rose petals and a bouquet of flowers.

In the photo caption, Jojo told a little of her story with the civil engineering student. “It’s been four months of a lot of history. When I met Lucas, in Tulum, I went crazy, because I thought he was a gringo. Until he came to talk to me: ‘hi, I accompanied you to the Farm, can I take a picture with you? And I promptly replied: can I give you a kiss? And in this course of our history, many, many things happened and the certainty that we have is that love always wins. That was only 1%, I’ll count later”, wrote the singer.

Jojo also talked about the surprise engagement request. “No words for this surprise. And I don’t suspect anything. Renata (best friend) asking me to wear a beige dress, because on Fridays she wears light clothes. Everything was already arranged with Lucas. I go downstairs and come face to face with my white boy asking me to marry him. Hey? What do you mean, God?” he said.