‘Jorge Jesus had it, he hasn’t’

With Flamengo approaching a hit with Carlos Carvalhal, Eugênio Leal analyzed the coach’s work

No Jorge Jesus or Marcelo Gallardo. The favorite to be Flamengo’s new coach is Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, current commander of Braga and that came to be in the sights of the club in July 2020.

During the Sportscenter this Thursday (9), the commentator Eugênio Leal made an assessment of Portuguese and said what the ‘problems’ he might have in Rubro-Negro might be.

“It’s hard to say (which is a good name). It was the first name on Flamengo’s list when Jorge Jesus left. Flamengo sought him out, but because of the pandemic, he preferred to stay close to his family. A fair option. His trajectory as a coach is not one of conquests of titles. Maybe, he didn’t even live with Flamengo’s demand. That’s a question. Working at Flamengo is all oversized. You have to deliver twice a week,” he said.

“Little time to develop game identity, process, philosophy. It’s getting and winning. Arrive and win. I don’t know if it’s adapted to that. Jorge Jesus responded quickly, although it had a staggering start. But, later with a coach, Flamengo, eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, had time, and things moved on. But Jorge Jesus had a title track record. Something that Carvalhal doesn’t have”, he added.

At 56 years old, Carvalhal accumulates tickets for sporting and even in the Premier League, when he commanded Swansea. He won the Portuguese League Cup in 2008 and the Portugal Cup last season.