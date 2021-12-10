Judge can believe what he wants, but State is secular, says Luiz Fux

× Photo: Felipe Sampaio/STF

In a lecture at Columbia University, in New York, this Thursday (9), Luiz Fux (photo) said that the STF acts in an aligned manner when judging human rights issues and argued that judges need to set aside their personal values ​​when analyzing cases, reports Folha.

“Judges can have their options, they can be married, have daughters, grandchildren. The judge cannot take to court their values ​​that are not constitutional values. The State is secular. You can believe what you want, but I’m a judge of the Constitution”, declared the president of the Supreme.

The statement was made days after André Mendonça, called “terribly evangelical” by Jair Bolsonaro, had his nomination for the STF confirmed by the Senate. Fux did not mention Mendonça’s name — who should take office on the 16th — in his speech.

The STF president began his presentation saying that Brazil is an international reference in human rights and that the court usually votes unanimously on issues related to the subject, as in the case of same-sex union, approved in 2011 by 11 votes to 0.

Fux also said that the Supreme acts to protect democracy and said he was confident that the 2022 elections would be held in a normal environment.