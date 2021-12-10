Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying about racist attack

The actor jussie smollett was found guilty of lying to the police about having suffered a hate attack in 2019. A trial took place this Thursday (9) and lasted more than nine hours.

As reported by G1, he presented a version contrary to that presented by two brothers, who said they were commanded by Smollett himself to fake an attack against him in an attempt to gain more publicity.

A jury of six men and six women met to discuss the allegations found the actor guilty of five of the six counts he faced.

understand the case

Smollett’s case began in late January 2019, when he claimed to have been attacked by two men in Chicago. They would have made racist and homophobic offenses (the actor assumed homosexuality in 2015, in the program of Ellen DeGeneres), beaten the actor, tied a rope around his neck and threw a chemical, later identified as bleach. The actor also stated that he heard the attackers speak MAGA (of “Make America Great Again“, a phrase used by supporters of Donald Trump).

The act caught Hollywood’s attention for its racist and homophobic nature, but weeks later Smollett was accused of having forged everything and was arrested. At the time, it was alleged that the actor would be dissatisfied with his character in the series. empire. When the case was identified as a hoax, the fox removed the character Jamal Lyon from other episodes of the current season – learn more.