Kalil on increase in bus fares this year: ”It won’t happen” – General

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) and leaders of the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH) met this Thursday morning (December 9th) for new negotiations.
The meeting sought to make viable some source of funding for the transport system in the capital of Minas Gerais, which is on the verge of collapse. Still without a formalized agreement, a new meeting was scheduled for next Monday (13/12) between the municipal management and the employers’ union.
The last time the bus fare in Belo Horizonte was readjusted was in December 2018, when it went from R$4.05 to R$4.50. In the last 30 days, the sector faced two stoppages of bus drivers and other workers in the category.
For Alexandre Kalil, the “serious problem”. The mayor argued that the issues surrounding a possible collapse of public transport go beyond the city: “national”.
national meeting
Faced with the structural and financial problems of public transport in Brazil, mayors from across the country met this Wednesday (8/12), in Brasilia, to discuss the possibility of a federal subsidy for the sector, in particular on the cost of tariffs. free.
Currently, it is estimated that the cost of gratuity for the elderly, people with disabilities and other public is close to R$ 8 million. For Setra, who should pay this bill is the municipality.
