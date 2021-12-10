Kalil on increase in bus fares this year: ”It won’t happen” – General

Kalil says that bus fares should not be readjusted until the end of the year (photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press ) The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) and leaders of the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH) met this Thursday morning (December 9th) for new negotiations.

Moving towards the end of December, the mayor publicly reaffirmed that the tickets will continue with the same values. “This year I had said that it wasn’t going to happen, and obviously it won’t,” he said, referring to the increase. “We are trying, in every way, that there is no increase for the user”, he continued.

The meeting sought to make viable some source of funding for the transport system in the capital of Minas Gerais, which is on the verge of collapse. Still without a formalized agreement, a new meeting was scheduled for next Monday (13/12) between the municipal management and the employers’ union.

The last time the bus fare in Belo Horizonte was readjusted was in December 2018, when it went from R$4.05 to R$4.50. In the last 30 days, the sector faced two stoppages of bus drivers and other workers in the category.

For Alexandre Kalil, the “serious problem”. The mayor argued that the issues surrounding a possible collapse of public transport go beyond the city: “national”.

national meeting

Faced with the structural and financial problems of public transport in Brazil, mayors from across the country met this Wednesday (8/12), in Brasilia, to discuss the possibility of a federal subsidy for the sector, in particular on the cost of tariffs. free.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) was present at the meeting. “The problem affects the whole of Brazil. All free bus fares come from the pocket of the ratchet, which pays for the ticket, and that is not fair. If federal law requires gratuity, let the federal government pay for it”, defended Kalil. Currently, it is estimated that the cost of gratuity for the elderly, people with disabilities and other public is close to R$ 8 million. For Setra, who should pay this bill is the municipality.

*Internship under the supervision of Assistant Editor Vera Schmitz