Kanye West and Drake put aside rivalry and stage an iconic show in Los Angeles

The sight of Kanye and Drake on stage together is not something fans would expect to see, given their longstanding rivalry.

In recent years, we’ve seen ex-friends Drake and Kanye West locked in a war of words, letters and even emojis. But they brushed that aside for a show to raise awareness about a man they both want released from prison, former gangster Larry Hoover, he’s been behind bars for more than five decades for his involvement in crimes like murder. related to gangs.

Kanye West never stops when it comes to delivering a show and building elaborate stage designs. Hundreds of workers flocked to the Coliseum Stadium in the last few hours for the finishing touches on a grand stage. According to TMZ, the Kanye and Drake show featured the biggest “environmental experience” ever created, along with a ton of decorating projections. The Coliseum. The artists put it all together thanks to a $10 million budget.

“I was shocked and surprised last night when I went to the stadium and saw the stage,” said J. Prince earlier this week. “It looked like it was about fifty feet tall and was basically covering the entire field. This will be a historic show and an enlightening concert.” said, and that’s what they did.

As happens naturally with Kanye West’s last concerts, the event started a few hours late, but fans didn’t complain. Kanye West revived classics from his discography, such as “All Of The Lights”, “Touch the Sky”, “Stronger”, “Good Life”, “Runaway” and others, totaling 23 tracks.

When Drake took the stage to perform a few tracks, the rapper took the moment to send a message to Kanye. “Thanks Kanye for being here tonight. It’s important that we make this happen. Yeah, it felt surreal. It felt like a dream to be on stage with one of my idols while he performed one of the biggest catalogs in music, period.” said the artist.

Check out some moments from the shows below.

Drizzy hit the stage ladies and gentlemen #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/wlNBAMk7e3 — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021

Drake and Kanye show some love as they swap places on the stage. #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/ksirjivtIr — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021

Drake & Mike Dean performing Laugh Now Cry Later #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/40CNDkDoDr — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021

Kanye hits the stage with Drake for “God’s Plan” #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/XS5RqU4253 — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021

“It’s like a hundred-million hits between the both of us” #FreeLarryHoover pic.twitter.com/38K2DOvX5E — Kontrol (@KontrolMusic) December 10, 2021