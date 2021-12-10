Kéfera counters the charge for not kissing women at GKay’s Farofa

Kefera (Photo: Reproduction)

One of the highlights of Farofa by GKay, Kefera used her social networks to counter criticism from some netizens for not being seen kissing women. Her name even reached the trending topics from Twitter this Thursday, 9. The actress and influencer came out bisexual in the middle of this year.

– Whoa, guys, but now I have to confirm my orientation at a party, publicly? Am I forced to kiss women? And post yet? So as to. For God’s sake, don’t come check on bisexuality here.

When told that she was being called “Taubaté’s bisexual” on the social network, Kéfera maintained her position:

– Cry, curse, kick, do what you want. See why we say that bisexual is erased? Because you want confirmation all the time. I, huh, leave me alone.

Then, the actress hinted that she may have kissed women at the event, but that this was not made public:

– Curse for nothing, curse at will. Here’s the faulty act. He curses for nothing. Because I don’t care. The big step in my life was that I came out publicly, so that I could have peace of mind and be able to feel free once and for all. And if I actually want to get somebody publicly, I do.

