Kindle, Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are up to R$ 200 cheaper on Amazon | Which one to buy?

Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and other Amazon devices are at discounts of up to R$ 200 starting this Friday (10). The year-end campaign lasts until December 23 and offers reductions that reach more than 37% in Alexa-compatible electronics and other retailer items. The products can be a good choice for a Christmas gift or a secret friend, for example.

The Echo Dot (4th Generation) smart speaker has its price reduced from BRL 399 to BRL 349, discount of BRL 50. While the 10th Generation Kindle Digital Reader goes from BRL 399 to BRL 319, offer of BRL 80. The highest percentage of reduction is seen in smart displays with Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 screens — with a display that moves and follows the user. the smallest model goes from BRL 899 to BRL 699, while the biggest goes from BRL 1,899 to BRL 1,699; both with reductions of R$ 200. Discover below all the devices that are on sale.

The Echo Dot (3rd generation) is Amazon’s cheapest box and has a connection with the Alexa virtual assistant, which allows you to activate several functions just with voice command. It is possible to request music, news and even control other intelligent equipment through the smart speaker.

With four long-range microphones, Bluetooth connectivity and 3.5 mm output, the simplest model goes from R$ 349 to R$ 199, a reduction of R$ 150 from the original price. The device offers a 1.6-inch speaker to output sound.

The Echo Dot (4th generation) features a sphere-shaped design, but it also offers a 1.6-inch speaker and four microphones. The difference is that the device promises more bass and full sound. The model has four physical buttons to increase or decrease the volume, initiate actions and turn off the microphone — a function that helps in the user’s privacy. In addition to Bluetooth, it also has 3.5mm output.

In this case, the investment drops from BRL 399 to BRL 349, a discount of BRL 50. The device is offered in black, blue and white and has the following dimensions: 10 cm x 10 cm x 8.9 cm and 328 grams. The Echo Dot (4th Generation) still comes with a clock version, which has an LED display to indicate the hours, alarms or timer. On sale, the model goes from R$499 to R$449 and is sold in blue or white.

The Echo (4th Generation) has the same format as the Dot option, but is bigger and more robust than the box presented above. With a 3-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters, the model delivers high-quality sound that is still able to adapt to the room in which you play audios.

From R$749, the model can be purchased for R$649 during the campaign, a decrease of R$100 on the original price. The colors offered are black, white and blue. In addition to the controls already present in the simpler options, this version features an integrated smart home hub. With it, Alexa is able to manage lamps, plugs and other sensors compatible with ZigBee technology.

Echo Studio is the choice for those who prioritize sound quality. Immersive sound is reproduced with the help of five speakers that offer powerful bass, dynamic mid-range and clear highs. Dolby Atmos technology brings depth and space perception.

According to the manufacturer, this model identifies the ambient acoustics and adjusts the reproduction to offer the best sound experience. Also compatible with ZigBee devices, Echo Studio appears with a R$ 200 discount, going from R$ 1,699 to R$ 1,499.

Entering the options with screen of the Echo Show line, the Echo Show 5 brings a 5-inch display, a 2 MP camera for video calls and a 1.6-inch speaker. Interested parties can take advantage of the R$100 discount during the campaign, as the price was reduced from R$599 to R$499.

Available in black, white and blue, the model launched in 2021 is capable of playing movies and other content from services such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and more. The connectivity between cell phone and smart display can also be used to monitor environments through the camera present on the device.

The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. There are two 2-inch speakers and a 1 MP quality camera. The investment required to buy it drops from R$ 899 to R$ 699 — R$ 200 of offer.

For privacy-conscious users, the model features microphone and camera shutdown on the same button. It is even possible to slide the built-in cover to cover the camera lens. Because it has a larger screen, the trend is for the device to offer more comfort when watching content.

The evolution of the previous model brings a 13 MP camera, which should be a differential for those who want to use the device in video calls. In addition to the resolution, the equipment also offers automatic framing, for better centering and positioning of the participants.

Interested parties need to pay BRL 899 to purchase this version, that is, BRL 100 cheaper during the year-end campaign. The display resolution remains at 1280 x 800 pixels and the two speakers are also 2 inches.

The screen that moves to accompany the user is the differential of Echo Show 10. The 10-inch display has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and moves with the person using it, so that the person does not lose concentration on the task at hand. course. Here, the price is reduced by R$200, and goes from R$1,899 to R$1,699.

The sound is also more powerful than in other smart display versions. There are two tweeters of 1 inch and 5 Watts per channel added to the woofers of 3 inches and 35 Watts.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s dongle capable of turning an ordinary TV into a smart, with access to streaming services and other applications. It is available in three versions, all Alexa compatible and with included remote control.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most basic version with Full HD playback and control that cannot control the television, only the dongle. This option goes from R$ 349 to R$ 199, a discount of R$ 150. The New Fire TV Stick, on the other hand, offers the same resolution, but the control is capable of carrying out commands on the user’s TV. The version has an original price of R$ 379, but with a promotion of R$ 140, it can be purchased for the final price of R$ 239.

The 10th Generation Kindle is Amazon’s digital reader with an adjustable built-in light that allows comfortable reading in bright or low light environments. The long-lasting battery promises weeks away from the socket and the price is R$80 lower, dropping from R$399 to R$319.

The model has 8 GB memory to store the books downloaded from the online store. Launched in 2019, the device comes with a USB 2.0 cable for charging and a quick start guide. For more frequent readers, the Kindle Unlimited service offers several titles for a monthly subscription of R$19.90.

