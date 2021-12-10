Kiss Defendants Criticize the Prosecutor’s Office and Use Psychographed Message from Fire Victim – 12/10/2021 – Daily life

Three defenses asked for the acquittal of the defendants for the deaths that occurred at the Kiss nightclub and one for the disqualification of the crime for possible intent. For the prosecution, the intent was configured because defendants took risks leading to the tragedy with 242 deaths and more than 600 injured.

The defenses’ speeches took place in Porto Alegre this Thursday night (9), the ninth day of the jury that became the longest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul. The process was discharged from Santa Maria to Porto Alegre at the request of defenses who questioned whether the city where the tragedy occurred would have an impartial jury, since a good part of the population was affected.

This Friday (10), the Public Ministry will have its reply. In mid-afternoon, jurors must go to the secret room to vote.

The prosecution had two and a half hours to defend the convictions of the four defendants. They are Kiss partners Elissandro Spohr and Mauro Hoffmann, Gurizada Fandangueira vocalist Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and the band’s stage assistant Luciano Bonilha Leão.

The use of the pyrotechnic device in a closed space, the occupancy of the house and the placement of foam that released toxic gases are the main points that, according to the Prosecution, would configure the crime of murder and attempted murder with eventual intent.

See below for the defense theses.

?

Elissandro Spohr, partner-owner of Kiss​

Spohr’s defense was the only one to ask only for the eventual intention to be disqualified. In a later part, lawyer Jader Marques said that the disqualification only takes the decision out of the hands of the jury, leaving the magistrate to define crime and penalty.

An old video was shown in which he talks to the parents of victims of the tragedy and says he doesn’t want his client to be acquitted, and excerpts from testimonies given by several people on the jury, to defend the thesis — among them, by a KISS employee who helped to put the foam in and said he didn’t know it was flammable and the owner of a nightclub said he had the same product in the place, inspected by firefighters.

“The reasoning is that Kiko put on a killer foam. We only know that later. I can’t condemn someone because ‘later’. I now know. I have to condemn someone who knew before, who says this is the teacher David Medina da Silva”, defended Marques citing the work of the prosecutor in the case, part of the prosecution.

“In order to have deceit, there must be awareness and they weren’t aware of the foam. They weren’t. The city hall was there [mostrou documento de abril de 2012]”, he said, who also cited the responsibility of public entities that inspected the site.

Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, lead singer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, who held the artifact pyrotechnic



Marcelo’s lawyer, Tatiana Borsa, ended her defense presentation by showing a video of a psychographed letter by a young man who died at the Kiss nightclub. She asked for the client’s absolution using the argument that he trusted the band’s assistant, responsible for taking care of the pyrotechnics, and that he never intended to kill other people.

“I’m sure all the little angels up there, who are the victims of Kiss, are here, beautiful, smiling and believing that justice will be done and not revenge, absolve Marcelo. That’s all I ask, he he never agreed with the death of so many people. People to whom he was going to bring joy, but that the meeting of irresponsibility caused this tragedy,” she said in the conclusion.

The lawyer also brought the responsibility of public bodies to the debate. “Here a tragedy happened because of public bodies, because of the inertia of public bodies,” she said.

“I know the association (of victims and survivors’ families, AVTSM) is hungry for an answer, but the answer is called justice, not revenge.”

?

Mauro Hoffmann, partner-owner of Kiss

Bruno Seligman de Menezes, one of the defense lawyers, asked for the acquittal, disqualification of the felony or minor offense (recognition of reduced participation) for Hoffmann. He was appointed by the defense as an investor, who had no part in decisions at the club, Spohr’s role.

The lawyer drew speeches from the Public Ministry, already during the debates, to point out the thesis that the Prosecutor’s Office defends the eventual intent in the case, because the penalties foreseen for the wrongful crime would be lower.

“The facts can change laws, but we cannot corrupt criminal law to serve interests. Interests of society, public opinion, parents or the Public Ministry. If the law is limited, if the law does not give stratospheric penalties that dream, this is a legislative problem. We have a lot of legal agents who abandon gowns and gowns and become deputies and senators, this is the terrain for discussing whether the law has a problem or not. Not here,” he defended.

He cited other cases of fires and tragedies around the world that were tried as wrongful crimes.

?

Luciano Bonilha Leão, the band’s stage assistant, who bought the fireworks

​Luciano’s defense placed two chairs with posters written “MP”, “Firemen”, “City Hall” to say that public entities should be in the dock and tore up the book by prosecutor David Medina da Silva, which defines fraud eventuality. In the defense’s interpretation, the work conflicts with the accusation against the defendant.

Jean Severo stated that Bonilha is a hybrid figure, victim and defendant at the same time. “Luciano has to be acquitted, a roadie, a worker, left home to earn R$30″, defended Severo, who repeated a few times during the jury that his client was innocent. “This at most is manslaughter”.

Severo says that the testimony of the owner of the store who sold the pyrotechnic device to the stage assistant of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, placed his client as a defendant. He stated that Bonilha opted to buy the cheaper artifact, although there is another product indicated for use indoors, however, more expensive.

When Antônio Prestes do Nascimento, Severo’s lawyer and father, started to address the jurors, he and the rest of the bench stood up, hugging Bonilha.

“Acquit the defendants or condemn the defendants, justice will not be done in this process. Here there are four lambaris, the surubins, the golden ones are all laughing in our faces,” he said.