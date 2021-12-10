Kiss Jury: lawyer cites psychographed letter during debate to defend defendant | Rio Grande do Sul

The lawyer Tatiana Borsa, who represents the defendant Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos in the Kiss jury, he made use of a psychographed letter during Thursday night’s debates between defenses and prosecution to defend his client.

Santos, vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, is appointed by the Public Ministry (MP) as responsible for lighting the fireworks that caused the fire in the nightclub. The letter would be from one of the young people who died, a document in which he supposedly asked to stop looking for the guilty (see in the video above the moment when the message is played).

“Instead of spending our thoughts looking for the culprits, let’s unite in prayer”, brings the video with the transcript of what the victim would have said in the letter.

The video, according to Tatiana, reproduces the message sent by Guilherme Gonçalves, victim of the fire. It was published in the book our walk, commissioned by relatives of victims who asked four mediums to take psychographs.

The g1 asked the lawyer for a position regarding the use of this resource during the debate, but did not get a response until the time of publication of this news.

Professor of criminal procedure at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul Law School (PUCRS), Felipe Oliveira, explains that the The jury, under Brazilian law, is the only space in which it depends on the “intimate conviction of the jurors” to judge, that is, decisions are not grounded.

“The evidence, or the argument, brought by Dr. Tatiana, depends on each juror deciding whether it will be valued or not. What the judge thinks, what he believes”, he says.

He points out, however, that this evidence – or argument – cannot be “manifestly contrary to the evidence in the case file”, that is, if all other evidence suggests that a crime was committed, this cannot be the speech that should guide the jury’s judgment..

About this, the lawyer and professor at the same institution, Fabiano Clementel clarifies that what happened on Thursday night was not unprecedented. He says that since 1970 there have been records of situations where psychographed letters were brought to popular judgments, two of which were in Rio Grande do Sul.

“There was a case in the city of Viamão, in 2006, in which a letter [psicografada] was used and she found the perpetrator innocent. It explicitly said that the crime had not been committed by her”, he recalls, saying that the jury was overturned.

Based on this understanding, the jurist explains that, as evidence, the speech used by lawyer Tatiana can be understood as testimonial or documentary. In the case of being a witness, Brazilian law understands that it has no value, as it is the testimony of a person who has already died. As a document, it must be added to the process up to three days before the plenary session, which is what happened.

As lawyer Tatiana used the message at the end of her statement, professor Oliveira understood that the tone was much more of a “message than a means of proof”.

“It’s a moral speech. Whoever died does not blame the person who committed the crime”, he says.

Clementel agrees and signals that judge Orlando Faccini Neto should advise the jurors in relation to this. As the evidence assessment system is one of intimate conviction, based on the incommunicability of the jurors and secrecy, in addition to the jurors not necessarily being people familiar with the law, it is important that the jury is not put at risk in the face of a mistaken judgment.

what to expect this friday

The result of the judgment with the sentences of the four defendants by the fire at the Kiss nightclub. The decision was postponed after the Public Ministry asked for a reply to the lawyers’ defenses at around 11:40 pm on Thursday (9).

With that, they will have two more hours to sustain the accusation, starting at 10 am, and open another two hours for the defense benches to present their rejoinders, after a break, at 1:15 pm.

After that, the Sentencing Council meets with Judge Orlando Faccini Neto for the vote in the secret room. The reading of the sentence should be for the afternoon.

Regardless of the sentences, both the defendants and the MP can appeal the decision, but the courts can only change the sentence or order a new trial, without modifying the decision of the jurors.

The fire at dawn on January 27, 2013 in Santa Maria, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul, left 242 dead people and another 636 wounds. The victims, for the most part, were young students aged between 17 and 30, residents of the university town.

The tragedy is the largest occurrence in terms of number of victims in the history of Rio Grande do Sul and the second in Brazil, second only to the fire at the Gran Circo Norte Americano, in Niterói (RJ), which left 503 dead in 1961.

