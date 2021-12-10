Kiss nightclub jury arrives on the ninth day; discussions reverberate on the web

For nine days, TJ/RS has been carrying out the live broadcast of the popular jury on the tragedy involving the fire at the Kiss Nightclub, which took place in January 2013.

The population’s access to legal issues and debates ended up generating great repercussions for excerpts from the judgment on the internet. In fact, judges, lawyers, prosecutors and even deponents were the protagonists.

Watch remarkable excerpts:

It was known that the trial would be long, with 29 arguments, followed by the interrogations of the four defendants and, finally, the debates, when the defense and prosecution present their thesis to the jurors.

This Wednesday, the 8th, the first defendant, Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, or Kiko Spohr, was interrogated, who cried a lot during the indictment. “I lost friends, employees. Why would I do this? They want to arrest me, arrest me. I can’t take it anymore!”

Watch the excerpt:

the case

On January 27, 2013, the Kiss Nightclub, in Santa Maria, hosted the university party called “Agromerados”. On stage, the Banda Gurizada Fandangueira was performing, when one of the members fired a pyrotechnic device, hitting part of the roof of the building, which caught fire. The fire, which spread quickly, killed 242 people and injured more than 600 people.

The Public Ministry is the author of the criminal action. Initially, the four were charged with the practice of murder and attempted murder, practiced with occasional intent, qualified by fire, suffocation and turpitude. However, the qualifiers were removed and they are responsible for simple murder (242 times committed and 636 times attempted).

According to the MP, a firework identified as “Silver Rain 6” (suitable for external use) was used, whose sparks came into contact with the highly flammable foam that partially covered the walls and ceiling, triggering fire and emission of toxic gases , which were inhaled by the victims, who were unable to leave the building in time due to the poor security and evacuation conditions of the place, ending up intoxicated by the smoke.

There are four defendants: Elissandro Callegaro Spohr (club partner), Mauro Londero Hoffmann (club partner), Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos (musician) and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão (music producer).