Largest musical entrepreneur in Brazil supports criticism of the Multishow Award

After the LeoDias column published the analysis Disconnected from musical reality, the Multishow Award loses its relevance, the Instagram columnist who writes to you received a shower of comments from people who agree that the award is moving away from the streets and the musical taste of Brazilians and that this year was the height of disconnection from reality. Among them, that of businessman Wander Oliveira, from Work Show, who takes care of the careers of several names in the country, including Henrique and Juliano, Tierry, Maiara and Maraisa, Henrique Castro, among others. “I have the same opinion,” he wrote.

The intention here is not to name names or belittle anyone’s work, but the Multishow Award was created to be the largest popular music award in the country, I repeat: popular. And what was seen this Wednesday night (8/12), during a live broadcast from a live house in Rio de Janeiro, was the opposite of that.

More opinions

The profile @tvmeusertanejo also agreed with the post: “It’s a fact, the artist with the most engaged fan club will win the award. That’s why we see the same results every year. Normal that, for an award that is popular vote”.

The artist Gloria Groove, who has been standing out strongly and who was not even remembered at the event, was highlighted in the words of @eufercastro. “Where’s Gloria Groove in the nominations? Drag has stood out a lot in recent years”, he questioned. “Glória didn’t win any awards? Lud, João Gomes…. Stop, my…”, commented @renataloure.

“Wow, it was a fiasco, really. I only watched it because of the homage to Marilia,” @jacquebaronee said. “Congratulations, Leo. That’s the word: disconnected”, he pointed out official rodrigographic.

The column hopes that the glory days return to Multishow. That the award is desired again by the artistic world, that it represents the consecration of the artist’s career, that it change his life, as it has already changed, and that it is not just a social network award. Multishow needs to reassess the project and start listening to the streets; and not just Alto Leblon or Jardim Europa. The event’s audience was the perfect reflection of the crowd at home: cold, listless and perplexed. Which was only moved by the small tribute to Marília Mendonça and the very fair tribute to Paulo Gustavo. To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

