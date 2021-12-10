Lawyer points out problems in adoption by Sarah Poncio

Former digital influencer couple Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto is going through a very delicate situation. Little Joshua, 2 years old, who was in the process of being adopted and who has lived with them since the beginning of 2020, will have to go back to his biological mother, who claims to be psychologically unwell. Because of this, she asked in court for the child to return to her house and managed to have custody restored by a judge. The column LeoDias sought out the lawyer Gabriela Grasel Bittencourt, a specialist in Constitutional Law, to comment on the case, which is under judicial secrecy.

“In the case (of Sarah Poncio), the adoption had not been finalized, some part of the procedure was not respected, and as sad as it may be, when the legal requirements are not followed, the child returns to the biological mother. Apparently, the woman did not give up on the adoption, she just never actually gave the child up for adoption”, emphasizes the lawyer, who works at the Moreira de Souza Advogados office.

Sarah Poncio and her son Joshua

Gabriela Grasel explains that to adopt a child, it is essential that the person (or couple) who is interested take a series of documents (identity, proof of income, proof of residence, certificate of physical and mental health, among others) to the Forum or Court of Children and Youth in your city. After the evaluation of these documents, the person is submitted to an evaluation carried out by a multidisciplinary technical team of the Judiciary Branch.

“Based on the result of the psychosocial study, the certification of participation in a preparation program for adoption and the opinion of the Public Ministry, the judge will issue his decision, granting or not the request for authorization for adoption. Once these steps are completed, the person will be able to enter the ‘adoption queue’. It is complex, but this is the regular Brazilian adoption system. Sometimes, these steps take place in a different way, but only because of the large number of children awaiting adoption”, says the expert.

Regarding the delivery of the baby or child for adoption, the Child and Adolescent Statute, according to Gabriela, provides for the so-called voluntary delivery for adoption, in which the biological mother can express interest in delivering her child for adoption at health centers , hospitals, guardianship councils or any other agency in the child protection network.

“The biological mother is then referred to the Childhood and Youth Court, and will be evaluated by a technical team (psychologist/social worker), and when it is verified that the mother is convinced and in a position to make the decision, a hearing will be held in that clarifications will be made as to the legal consequences of the delivery and, if the mother upholds the decision, a judgment is handed down extinguishing the family power in relation to the child. After the hearing, the child will be sent to foster care”, says the lawyer.

Outburst on social media

This Thursday (9/12), Sarah Poncio published videos with the child in Stories. In one of them, dated January 2020, Josué calls the digital influencer Mom. In another, she appears playing clapping with the boy.

Saulo Poncio, Sarah’s brother and married to digital influencer Gabi Brandt, published a story in black and white written “the end”, in English, with a sad emoji and a broken heart. Gabi has already published several photos and videos of Joshua playing with her children.

official note

In a note released by the press office, Sarah Poncio lamented the loss of the child. “The family of presenter and digital influencer Sarah Poncio, comes to the public to pronounce on the decision of Josué Marcio’s biological mother to request custody of the child, interrupting an adoption process already in progress, initiated by Sarah. Upon learning about the facts, the Poncio family found themselves in a situation that no family should experience: the irreparable loss of a child”, begins the note.