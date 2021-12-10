Lean cow takes place of Golden Bull in front of B3 | finance

An sculpture in skinny Cow gilt was placed this Thursday morning in front of the building of B3 , a stock Exchange Brazilian, in the same place where the golden bull statue , in the central region of the city of São Paulo .

The statue is similar to the pieces from the urban intervention Vacas Magras, by the artist Márcia Pinheiro, whose Instagram account attributed to her this morning published a photo of the sculpture already installed in front of the Exchange with the statement “today”. Pinheiro had not responded to requests for an interview for the article in “Folha de S. Paulo” until the publication of this text.

Conceived in 2011, the intervention is composed of ten sculptures of skeletal cows and its main objective was to draw attention to the effects of drought in the Northeast region between 2011 and 2018, says a publication by the artist on her Facebook page.

The exhibitions took place in highly visible places on the streets of Fortaleza (CE) over a five-year period, such as shopping malls and the Legislative Assembly.

Lean cow: Statue took the place of the Golden Bull in front of the B3 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@marciapinheiroficial

On November 16, B3 inaugurated a sculpture similar to the work known as the Bull of Wall Street, located in New York’s financial district for more than three decades, in front of its headquarters, on November 15th.

The Brazilian version was named the Golden Bull, as it was golden. The original piece is in bronze. It is called “Charging Bull”, which means charging bull or bull that attacks.

The author of the work purchased by B3, the architect Rafael Brancatelli, says that his creation does not copy the American one.

The Golden Bull, which was actually stuffed with Styrofoam and covered with a layer of fiberglass and colored with automotive paint, remained in place for just over a week. During this period, he received criticism from activists who linked the image to inequality at a time when Brazil is facing a deepening economic crisis.

The removal took place after the CPPU (Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape), of the Municipal Secretariat of Urbanism, concluded that the sculpture was an advertising piece that did not comply with the rules of the Clean City Law.

Established during the administration of Gilberto Kassab (2006-2012, PSD), the Clean City Law regulated advertising on the streets of São Paulo.

Billboards and paintings on facades that advertised companies and products are now banned, and signs and advertisements identifying activities carried out in buildings and stores have strict size standards.

When evaluating the installation, CPPU members stated that the Golden Bull advertised the brand of its creator, the partner at XP and president of the financial education company Vai Tourinho, Pablo Spyer –also known for presenting the program Minuto Touro de Ouro, at Jovem Pan.

Other members of the council highlighted, however, that the work attracted the public to the central region, benefiting trade, which had been greatly harmed due to the restrictions created by the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The debate divided the commission, with five representatives voting to withdraw the bull, and four members taking a stand in favor of the permanence.

B3 removed the Golden Bull from 15 November Street on 23 November and took it to a warehouse, without disclosing immediate plans for further exhibition.

When contacted, the Sé sub-prefecture had not informed so far if the lean cow had authorization to be placed in the place.