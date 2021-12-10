Lean golden cow takes the place of the Golden Bull of the Stock Exchange – Nacional

Lean cow was placed in front of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in the central region of the city of So Paulo (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) A sculpture of a golden lean cow was placed this Thursday morning (December 9th) in front of the B3 building, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, in the same place where the Golden Bull statue stood, in the central region of the city of So Paul.

The statue is similar to pieces from the urban intervention Vacas Magras, by plastic artist Mrcia Pinheiro, whose Instagram account attributed to her published a photo of the sculpture already installed in front of the Exchange with the statement “today” this morning. Pinheiro had not responded to the interview requests for the article until the publication of this text.

Conceived in 2011, the intervention consisted of ten sculptures of skeletal cows and its main objective was to draw attention to the effects of drought in the Northeast region between 2011 and 2018, says a post by the artist on her Facebook page.

The exhibitions took place in highly visible places on the streets of Fortaleza (CE) over a period of five years, such as shopping malls and the Legislative Assembly.

On November 16, B3 inaugurated a sculpture similar to the work known as the Bull of Wall Street in front of its headquarters, on 15 November Street, installed more than three decades ago in the financial district of New York.

The Brazilian version was named the Golden Bull, as it was golden. The original bronze piece. It is called “Charging Bull”, which means charging bull or bull that attacks.

The author of the work purchased by B3, the architect Rafael Brancatelli, says that his creation does not copy the American one.

The Golden Bull, which was actually stuffed with Styrofoam and covered with a layer of fiberglass and colored with automotive paint, remained in place for just over a week. During this period, he received criticism from activists who associated the image of inequality at a time when Brazil is facing a deepening economic crisis.

The removal took place after the CPPU (Urban Landscape Protection Commission) of the Municipal Urban Planning Department concluded that the sculpture was an advertising piece that did not comply with the rules of the Clean City Law.

Established in the direction of Gilberto Kassab (2006-2012, PSD), the Clean City Law regulated advertising on the streets of São Paulo.

Billboards and paintings on facades that advertised companies and products are now banned, and signs and advertisements identifying the activities carried out in buildings and stores have strict size norms.

When evaluating the installation, CPPU members stated that the Golden Bull advertised the brand of its founder, XP partner and president of financial education company Vai Tourinho, Pablo Spyer -also known for presenting the program Minuto Tauro de Ouro, at the Youth Pan.

Other members of the board highlighted, however, that the work attracted the public to the central region, benefiting trade, which had been severely harmed due to the restrictions created by the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debate divided the commission, with five representatives voting to withdraw the bull, and four members taking a stand in favor of the permanence.

B3 removed the Golden Bull from 15 November Street on 23 November and took it to a warehouse, without disclosing any immediate plans for further exhibition.

When contacted, the Subprefecture S had not informed so far if the lean cow was authorized to be placed in the area.

The piece was removed from the site in the morning of this farm.