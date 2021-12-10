Learn about foods that raise good cholesterol (and how to prepare them)

Cholesterol used to be the villain when it came to heart disease, but research indicates that’s not the case.

In fact, there are certain foods that are high in cholesterol and are perfectly healthy to eat every day, while others, of course, demand more attention.

In reality, it’s foods high in saturated or trans-type fats that raise levels of LDL cholesterol, or “bad cholesterol.”

To help you navigate the supermarket aisles, here are nine groups of high-cholesterol ingredients (and how to identify whether they’re healthy or should be avoided) and the best way to prepare them.

healthy

Eggs

A whole egg contains about 207mg of cholesterol, but only 1.6g of saturated fat in the yolk. Although this sounds like something bad, eggs should, yes, be consumed whole, as the yolk also contains important nutrients, such as vitamin D.

The American Heart Association suggests that it is healthy to consume one to two egg whites a day as part of a balanced diet. Yolks, in turn, are naturally rich in HDL cholesterol, the “good cholesterol”. Bake and avoid frying to maintain the ingredient’s benefits.

Red meat

Depending on the cut, there may be high levels of cholesterol and saturated fat. You don’t need to abstain from consumption altogether, as it can provide essential nutrients such as iron and zinc, but consider the amount of weekly intake. Again, look for lighter forms such as low-fat grilling.

dairy products

Cheese, butter, ice cream and whole milk should be consumed with caution. A cup of cheddar cheese contains 105mg of cholesterol and 20g of saturated fat, while a tablespoon of butter contains about 31mg of cholesterol and 7g of saturated fat.

Despite containing this substance, certain dairy products with a lot of fat, such as cheese, are far from being considered bad, as they also have a lot of protein, vitamins, minerals and good fats.

In addition, fermented dairy products like yogurt are loaded with probiotics, which benefit intestinal health.

Salmon

A salmon fillet contains a fair amount of cholesterol and saturated fat, although adding this fish to your diet can help lower your risk of heart disease.

Shrimp, lobster, clams and crayfish

These types of seafood tend to be high in cholesterol, but that’s not to say they’re out of the question. That’s because they have very low saturated fat content.

Serving these types of foods with butters and cream sauces can increase the saturated fat content, so attention needs to be paid again to how they are prepared.

kids

Although they are low in saturated fat, they are also high in cholesterol. Meats such as liver, heart and kidneys, in turn, have high levels of B vitamins, as well as iron, magnesium, selenium and zinc.

better to avoid

processed meats

Processed meats such as sausages, bacon and hot dogs are high in cholesterol and saturated fat.

Three strips of fried bacon, for example, have 27mg of cholesterol and 3.3g of saturated fat. A healthier alternative is to switch from conventional bacon to one made from turkey or Canadian, with 40% less fat.

Candy

cakes, donuts, croissants and biscuits are made with dairy products, butter, oil and eggs – all sources of cholesterol and saturated fat. In addition, they have added sugar – which has been linked to chronic health conditions such as weight gain, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

fried food

Fried chicken and breaded mozzarella sticks are high in cholesterol and calories, in addition to being loaded with saturated and trans fats. In other words: enjoy in moderation.

However, it is noteworthy that the type of frying method and the oil used are also factors that must be considered. If made with a small amount of healthy oils such as olive or avocado oil, they are certainly nutritionally superior to foods fried in processed vegetable oil.