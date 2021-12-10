Learn how to ‘mine’ and earn cryptocurrencies without having mega computers or consuming too much energy

Much of the universe of cryptocurrencies is based on the premise of decentralization, that is, the absence of an official controller, such as the Central Banks. For this to work, it is necessary that the users themselves act as validators transactions carried out within the network.

This validation is performed through the call Proof of Work, or proof of work. In case of Bitcoin, for example, this test is the resolution of a highly complex logical-mathematical problem, which requires the use of high-capacity computers and a large consumption of electrical energy.

To encourage this collaboration, validators are rewarded with blocks of cryptocurrency that help validate. This reward practically created people specialized in this type of work, the miners, alluding to the difficult work of mining metals and precious stones.

It turns out that, with the popularization and reduction of the offer of new bitcoins, the dispute to perform this validation has increased a lot. This made it impossible for adventurers, without access to state-of-the-art equipment or large volumes of electricity, to earn money from the activity, currently restricted to the so-called “farms”: a conglomerate of mega computers running day and night in search of a reward.

Staking: alternative form of validation pays ‘dividends’ to cryptocurrency investors

Despite the difficulties for the common investor to obtain new cryptocurrencies through mining, there is an alternative method of validating transactions that also remunerates – and very well – the holders of digital assets: a Proof of Stake (proof of support).

In a very simple way, users with larger amounts of cryptocurrencies can be selected to validate operations, in a kind of vote and, consequently, they are rewarded for that, as occurs with miners. For this, however, it is necessary to leave the coins in stake, that is, locked in order to act in the validation.

For small and medium investors, who do not have a large amount of cryptocurrencies in their portfolio, it is necessary to enter a staking pool to capture those gains. Offered by multiple platforms, it works as a consortium of users who come together as just a validator – and then the profits are shared between them.

And the gains… well, they are absurd for being so high. According to the cryptocurrency intelligence department at empiricus, the premium paid for staking less risky starts at 100%, 150% per year. already stop staking riskier, there are records of premiums of more than 70,000% in twelve months.

Of course, past returns do not guarantee future returns – and this fluctuates depending on the number of people doing stake, but they are very relevant numbers to exemplify the level of premium paid to validators.

This premium is paid in more cryptocurrencies for your wallet. For example if you put 100 coins into staking and the profitability is 100% per year, at the end of the period you will have 200 coins. In other words, your cryptos work to generate new cryptos.

“It’s like playing on another level as a cryptocurrency investor, far beyond just buying and selling assets,” explains specialist Lucca Benedetti, from Empiricus.

Interestingly, this modality brings to the world of cryptocurrencies one of the most sought after characteristics in stock investing: the possibility of earning dividends and reinvest them.

Upon receiving your award from the staking, the investor can place the new tokens in the pool again – thus enlarging the quantity to be received. If we take the previous example, 100 coins would become 400 in two years or 800 in three years – and so on…

That’s not counting the cryptocurrency’s price appreciation, which can further boost the returns of the stake. If an asset has a 100% premium and still doubles in value in reais in one year, for example, we can say that, in these twelve months, its valuation would have been four times, or 300%.

The investor in cryptocurrencies is already used to risk and volatility – and to staking is no different. There is a potential for very high returns, outside the curve, but be careful not to take positions that put your money at risk, especially for beginners.

