Lenglet says why he laughed with Lewandowski while Barcelona was eliminated in the Champions League

Barcelona won 3-0 against Bayern and was eliminated from the Champions League

French defender Clement Lenglet went to social media to explain himself after an image of him laughing with Robert Lewandowski while the Barcelona was run over by 3 to 0 by the Bayern Munchen last Wednesday, a result that eliminated the Catalans still in the group stage of the Champions League, went viral.

According to Lenglet, the laughs with the rival attacker were part of a “punctual reaction” during the match. Barcelona finished third in the group, seeing Benfica finish second and take the last place in the round of 16.

See the Barça defender’s explanation below.

“I want to send a message to the culé fans. Firstly, my sadness for yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the greatest and we haven’t been able to fulfill it.

The second explains an image of me in which I smile with Lewandowski about something that had just happened at that moment. It’s a specific reaction that in no way reflects my feeling for the outcome. My values ​​are indisputable and those who know me know my commitment and my love for my profession, for Barça and especially for its fans. I would never have such a reaction to something that had hurt so much since yesterday. Today we are very sad, but now we have a mission: to return Barça where it deserves.”