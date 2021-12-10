Leo Lins makes sexual promise for Aline to be saved in A Fazenda 13· TV News

Leo Lins promised to give away a threesome in exchange for Aline Mineiro’s permanence in A Fazenda 13. This Thursday (9), the comedian asked for votes in favor of his girlfriend so that she is not eliminated in the 12th farm of the season. .

Through Instagram’s Stories tool, the comedian shared R7’s email address so that his followers could vote. Aline faces Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes in the hot seat.

“Aline is in the country, the last time I asked for a few votes, here is the voting link. [Da última vez] She stayed, I raffled five autographed Insult books. This time, if she stays, the draw will be different: I’ll draw a threesome without Aline. So, focus on the vote”, asked the ex-panicat comrade, who still captioned: “Brinks [brincadeira] or not”.

In the poll of TV news, Aline appears with 28.24% of public support. First, Solange has 37.61% of the choices, and Mileide comes in at 34.14%. More than 97 thousand votes were registered until the publication of this text

no jealousy

The comedian’s position came after a wave of jokes on social networks due to the approach of the girl with MC Gui, her colleague in confinement.

He became a laughingstock after going viral in a video that Aline appears to be making suspicious moves under the quilt with the funkeiro. “Léo Lins is the greatest cuckold in the history of Brazilian television! Sorry, my dear, for laughing at the misfortune of others, but it’s very pleasant to see this guy taking the stick on national television!”, celebrated Bruno Vieira.

“Are you going to have to gulp the galls dry and pretend you don’t care so you won’t be the infamous ‘meeting’ that he criticizes so much? In public you’ll joke, in private you’ll cry on the shower floor,” said H. “Leo already I had difficulty thinking, imagine now that my head is getting heavy,” laughed Sabrina Donatti.

