“Lewis just needs to finish ahead of Max”

Valtteri Bottas is entering his final weekend as a Mercedes driver. The Finn knows that, as always, he will be fully at the service of Lewis Hamilton. Even so, he hopes to achieve his last victory with the German team in Abu Dhabi.

His job will mostly be to frustrate Max Verstappen, something Bottas has no problem with. “Lewis doesn’t have to win the race, he just has to finish ahead of Max,” said the second Mercedes driver at today’s press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Still, he is hoping for one last chance to take pole position and even a victory. Your team can allow it, as long as Hamilton is in a good position to secure the title. “I’m going to play for the team, because I’m sure of third place in the drivers’ championship,” continued Bottas. “I’d rather see my champion teammate than the opponent.”

“In this sport you are never completely satisfied, but I have definitely achieved something in these five years,” said the Finn, who added: “It will help me in the future.”

Bottas also stated that he initially had bigger ambitions. “When I joined the team in 2017, I only had the championship in mind. This did not happened. But I also see positive things, I’ve grown a lot as a person”, he concluded.