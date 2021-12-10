Liberators of America! With two goals from Ademir, Coelho guarantees an unprecedented spot in the continental tournament – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Rodney Costa/Futura Press/Estadão Content Ademir, America’s big name this season, shone once again

The night of December 9, 2021 will never be forgotten by the fans of America. With two goals from Ademir, the team’s main player for the season, Coelho beat São Paulo at Independência and is guaranteed in the Copa Libertadores. The place in the continental tournament was conquered in an unprecedented way in the 109-year history of the alviverde club.

With a 2-0 victory in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, América reached 53 points and finished the tournament in 8th place, winning a place in the preliminary phase of the international competition. Atlético-GO, which beat Flamengo 2-0, also reached 53 points, but was at a disadvantage on goal difference.

The place in the main South American competition has an even greater value when considering the history of Coelho in Brasileirão. The alviverde team had a very bad first round, winning just 19 points in 19 games.

In return, however, the team redeemed itself, making the third best campaign: they had 34 points, in 19 games, with nine wins, seven draws and three defeats. The performance of the alviverde team in the final half of the Brazilian Championship was inferior only to Atlético (champion) and Flamengo (vice-leader).

With the place at Libertadores, América achieves a goal much bigger than the one outlined for the team in the season, which was to remain in Serie A. In addition, the club is pocketing R$ 21.4 million for the eighth place in the table.

The game

The match between America and São Paulo was quite advanced, with both teams looking for the goal. In the first half, Rogério Ceni’s team had chances to open the scoring with Calleri and Igor Gomes. Coelho could have gone to half-time ahead, but Ademir lost at least two good scoring chances.

In the second half, America’s big name in the season made the difference once again. Ademir scored Coelho’s winning goals in the 12th and 16th minutes of the final stage, reaching 13 goals in the championship. The striker was the team’s top scorer this season, swinging the net 15 times.

Another historic campaign

Last season, Coelho had already made history by reaching the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, eliminating Corinthians and Internacional in the knockout.

Now, América achieves another great feat, guaranteeing an unprecedented place in the Copa Libertadores, which for many years was a distant reality for the club.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 2 X 0 SÃO PAULO

AMERICA

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and João Paulo (Alan Ruschel); Zé Ricardo (Juninho Valoura), Alê (Anderson Jesus) and Juninho; Ademir, Zárate (Marcelo Toscano) and Felipe Azevedo (Fabrício). Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

SÃO PAULO

Volpi; Diego Costa (Marquinhos), Bruno Alves and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Gabriel, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo (Welington); Rigoni, Juan (Vitor Bueno) and Calleri. Technician: Rogério Ceni.

REASON: 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

GOLS – Ademir, at 12 and 16 minutes into the second half.

REFEREE – Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN).

YELLOW CARDS – Zé Ricardo, Marquinhos Santos, Diego Costa and Ricardo Silva.

INCOME and PUBLIC – R$ 77,682.50 and 9,484

LOCATION – Independence, in Belo Horizonte.