Libertadores 2022: with all Brazilians defined, see the classified teams | international football

The last round of the Brazilian Championship defined two more classifieds for the 2022 Libertadores dispute. Fluminense and América-MG join another 42 teams that had already guaranteed their presence in the competition next year.
In all, 44 of the 47 teams that will compete in the Libertadores next year have already been defined. The final of the 2022 edition of Libertadores will be held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and is scheduled to take place on October 29th. The pre-competition phase starts on the 23rd of February, and the group phase on the 6th of April.
It now remains to define three vacancies: one in Bolivia and two in Colombia. See all classifieds below.
Colón, River Plate, Vélez Sarsfield, Boca Juniors, Talleres and Estudiantes
The Strongest, Always Ready and Independiente Petrolero
Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fortaleza, Bragantino (all in the group stage), Fluminense and América-MG (both in the preliminary round)
Universidad Católica, Colo-Colo, Audax Italiano and Everton
Tolima and Atlético Nacional
Emelec, Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica and Barcelona de Guayaquil
Cerro Porteño, Libertad, Guaraní and Olimpia
Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Universitario and Universidad César Vallejo
Peñarol, Nacional, Plaza Colonia and Montevideo City Torque
Monagas, Deportivo Táchira, Deportivo Lara and Caracas