Libertadores, Sudamericana and the relegated: what happened with each club in the Brasileirão | brazilian series a

After 38 rounds, a lot of emotion and goals, the Brazilian Championship came to an end this Thursday. The remaining vacancies for the Libertadores, Pre-Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana were filled, as well as the relegation zone, with the definition of the four clubs that will dispute the second division in 2022.

With 10 simultaneous matches and 24 balls in the net, the rankings changed every moment – but, at the final whistle, the fate of the 20 teams was sealed.

+ SEE THE FINAL CLASSIFICATION OF BRASILEIRÃO 2021

Brasileirão 2021 comes to an end — Photo: Infoesporte

  • 1st: Atlético-MG
  • 2nd: Flamengo
  • 3rd: Palm trees
  • 4th Fortress
  • 5th Corinthians
  • 6th Bragantino

Atlético-MG was Brazilian champion — Photo: Cristiane Mattos/Futura Press

  • 7th Fluminense
  • 8th America-MG

América-MG qualified for the Libertadores — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

  • 9th Atlético-GO
  • 10th saints
  • 11th Ceará
  • 12th International
  • 13th São Paulo
  • 15th Cuiabá

Marllon celebrates Cuiabá’s goal against Santos — Photo: Guilherme Drovas/AGIF

  • 17th: Guild
  • 18th: Bahia
  • 19th: Sport
  • 20th: Chapecoense

Grêmio wins, but is relegated — Photo: Marcos Riboli

