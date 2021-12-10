Lina Wertmüller, First Female Oscar Nominee for Best Direction, Dies at 93 | Movie theater

Lina Wertmüller, the first woman nominated for the Oscar for Best Direction, died at the age of 93, this Thursday (9), in Italy.

According to Variety magazine, a friend of the writer and director reported that Lina “died peacefully in her home, close to her daughter and her loved ones.” The cause of death was not reported.

Born in Rome, Lina was mentored by the legendary director Frederico Fellini, to whom she was introduced through mutual friends. The director was Fellini’s assistant in “8½ – Oito e Meio” (1963). In 1972, he made his Cannes debut with “Mimi, o Metalúrgico”.

The Italian was the first producer to be nominated for an Oscar for best direction for the feature “Pasqualino Sete Belezas” (1975), for which she was also nominated for best original screenplay. His career also includes titles such as “I basilischi” (1963) and “For an Unusual Destiny” (1974).

In 2019, Lina received the honorary Oscar in honor of her career, along with filmmaker David Lynch and actor Wes Studi.

The three received the honor, which, as defined by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recognizes “extraordinary contributions” to film or “excellent service” rendered to that institution by a professional throughout his life. .

In the same year, Lina was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.