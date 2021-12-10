See all match information on Radio Band B
Sport x Athletic face off this Thursday (09), at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 38th round of Serie A. Band B tracks all the details of the match in real time. See the schedule, lineups, refereeing and everything about the match.
Game Info – Sport x Athletico LIVE
Grade A Ranking
No risk of falling, the Drilling only meets table in the confrontation. The draw against Palmeiras made the club take a weight off its back and focus its forces on the final of the Copa do Brasil. Leão da Ilha enters the field relegated to the second division of Brazilian football. The head is already next year.
ATHLETIC INFORMATION
An entire team in reserve. Focused on the Copa do Brasil, not even coach Alberto Valentim traveled with the Rubro-Negra delegation. James Freitas, commander of the aspiring team, will be on the bench. In the lineup, several boys should show up.
SPORT X ATHLETIC CLIMBING
sport: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander (Chico); Ronaldo, Pedro Victor (Betinho), Hernanes, Gustavo (Moccelin), Everton Felipe; Mikael (Tréllez).
Probable Athletic: Bento, Lucas Fasson, Luan Patrick and João Vialle; Khellven, Juninho, Jader, and Márcio Azevedo; Pedrinho, Jaderson and Vinicius Mingotti.
DATASHEET
SPORT X ATHLETIC
- Local: Arena Pernambuco, in Recife (PE).
- Date: Thursday, December 9th.
- Schedule: 9.30 pm
- Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC).
- assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) Sipriano da Silva Souza (TO).
- VAR: Patrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ).