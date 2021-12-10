Love, Sublime Love regains its timelessness in Spielberg’s remake

Leave the roof behind to walk through the streets of the neighborhood and see the very different faces that make up “America” sung by Anita (ariana debose) and Bernardo (David Alvarez) in New Love sublime love well sums up the brilliant work of the director Steven Spielberg and the screenwriter Tony Kushner in the remake. While their admiration for the classical musical is evident — Spielberg on more than one occasion has described this project as “a child’s dream” — the scene demonstrates how they didn’t overly respect him. That’s because there’s no embarrassment in appropriating Maria’s tragic love story (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort) and make it yours. But, more than abandoning the famous iconography of the scene, the new version of one of the most emblematic numbers of the classic also symbolizes a historic repair with the portrait that the Sharks had in 1961. If in the original adaptation white actors had their faces painted to interpret Puerto Ricans, there’s more here than the good sense to cast Latinos for roles. There is an acknowledgment and an attention to the diversity of this immigrant community — and it was just down to the sidewalk.

This is just one example of the nuances the duo have added to the already very emotional plot of Love sublime love with simple and smart decisions. Sometimes adding brief but significant lines of dialogue, sometimes taking a gentler look at underexplored figures in the first adaptation, Spielberg and Kushner make the remake a contemporary work by making their characters fuller and more three-dimensional. So, with their chests open, they look at Anybodys (Iris Menas) not how a girl who wants to be like the Jets, but actually like a trans man who sees in the group an opportunity to belong and be recognized for who they are. Similarly, Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera) is no longer just the executioner of youthful love and becomes a clearer totem of this, which is also a tale about hate.

Going from the edges to the heart of the film, these changes also have implications for the portrayal of the couple in love, especially with the defiant and fearless spirit that Rachel Zegler adds to Maria’s innocence. Making her in fact the owner of her own story — and also very much because of the casting of this charismatic actress — the themes of Love sublime love they approach their spectators without giving up the power of the Shakespearean drama that is at its heart. In fact, in the end, this Juliet’s pain ends up revealing how much more Jets and Sharks have in common than their interest in the same territory, and, invariably, returns the timeless character to the musical.

But maybe nothing moves as much as the participation of Rita Moreno in the new movie. Taking the place of the original’s Doc, former Anita plays Valentina, a character who is essentially between the two gangs. The symbolism of his non-belonging itself adds texture to the story, even more so given his sweet insistence on being a voice of wisdom for Tony and the young people involved in this war. And while hearing her sing “Somewhere” is beautiful, nothing makes the force of her return — this time, even as an executive producer — as evident as her speech in the painful attempt to rape Anita by Ariana DeBose. Being a woman and having lived the victim of the scene decades earlier, her harsh words about the Jets’ not-so-harmless act make it all the more real and serious: it’s not trite or just boys being boys. It is the perpetuation of the cycle of violence by the victims themselves.

In the case of Spielberg, it was expected that his Love sublime love was as grand as it was exciting. But what he delivers is truly one of his best work of recent years — and proof that even though we’re in a phase of empty, purposeless remakes, there’s still reason to revisit great classics.