Luísa proves that she is Pedro’s soul mate in the hour of death· TV News

After burning with fever and even dreaming of her son Dominique (Guilherme Cabral), Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will overcome her cholera in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In real life, the countess who inspired Globo’s six o’clock soap had a long life and kept up her romance with Dom Pedro 2º (1825-1891) for 34 years — as a kindred spirit, the lovers could not live without each other.

The epidemic that has kept Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) out of sleep actually existed, but there is no record that the aristocrat has contaminated herself with the choleric vibrio. The serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão is currently in mid-1865 and, by then, the aristocrat had even left Brazil for Europe.

Contrary to fiction, Luísa left the country soon after the wedding of princesses Isabel (1846-1921) and Leopoldina (1847-1871), considering her mission as governess fulfilled. Dominique’s rejection was a resource found by the authors to make a poetic license and keep the character of Mariana Ximenes in national territory.

From a distance, by the way, he was not able to make the flesh-and-blood Pedro forget his mistress. In addition to exchanging letters, he left the country in the care of his eldest daughter to meet the noblewoman in the “old world” in 1870 and 1887.

He waited until Teresa Cristina’s death (1822-1889) to be able to live his love with Luísa. At the time, the military had already taken power and proclaimed the Republic, forcing the imperial family to exile in Paris.

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in the six o’clock soap opera

How did the Countess of Barral die?

Pedro, who is played by Selton Mello in the production at the time, took advantage of his widowhood to relate to other women, such as the Countess de Villeneuve, Madame de La Tour and Eponina Octaviano. He, however, never stopped loving Luísa and gradually withered away after seeing her die of pneumonia in January 1891.

The emperor lived until December of that year, already without a country to govern, Teresa Cristina and even Leopoldina, who died an early and shocking death. He was already quite weakened by diabetes and could not resist the same disease that victimized the Countess of Barral.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.