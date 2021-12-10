Lula doesn’t take votes from Moro or Ciro with Alckmin as vice-president, says poll – Politics

Ingenious/Quaest research, released the day before yesterday, points out that a possible platform with squid and Alckmin should not change the minds of voters who would now be inclined to vote for Sergio Moro (we can) or in Ciro Gomes (PDT) in 2022. According to the survey, 6% of Moro’s supporters increase their interest in electing the PT if the ticket has Alckmin as vice-president. To 14%, the chance of voting for Lula decreases. The proportion is similar among Ciro voters. Most of those who declare their vote for Ciro (56%) and Moro (71%) would not think about changing their minds. Among the undecided, 43% would continue to do so, 6% would be less interested and 5% are more sympathetic to the idea.

as the state he showed, Alckmin is about to leave the PSDB and is dialoguing with other acronyms that could lead him to be Lula’s deputy, such as the PSB and Solidarity.

One of the few scenarios in which Brazilians are more likely to elect the PT with the arrival of Alckmin, is among those who assess the Bolsonaro government as negative: 15% are willing to validate the new slate and 12% reduce their willingness.

The news is favorable to Lula only among those who already support him – which shows that PT voters should not withdraw support with the arrival of Alckmin. Almost twice as much as those who declare their vote for Lula are even more likely to choose the ticket in 2022: 19% perceive the change as an advantage and 10% reduce interest in the party.

Brazilians who do not want either Bolsonaro or Lula also tend not to change their minds with the composition: 67% will keep the same candidate, 7% increase interest and 17% decrease.