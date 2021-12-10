Lusa Sonza hides a subliminal message in performance and worries fans

Lusa Sonza at the Multishow Award (photo: Disclosure)

Last Wednesday (08/12),



Lusa Sonza



performed on the stage of the Award



Multishow



and gave a breath-taking ‘para l’ performance. The presentation lasted for more than seven minutes and featured a potpourri of some songs from the album Doce 22, in addition to the release of Anaconda, a track from that work.

In the presentation, the singer hid a subliminal message so impactful when it comes to her show. However, fans soon identified the singer’s message at the beginning of the presentation.

before starting to sing



Anaconda



, you can hear what seems like Lusa Sonza “speaking backwards”, something completely unrecognizable. Worried, the fans on duty picked up the passage and readjusted to discover the message that the singer wanted to convey: “Your poison has strengthened me so far. But I don’t know to what extent this poison will strengthen me or kill me.”

The message is a clear allusion to the constant attacks that the singer suffers on social networks and that have intensified in the last year, including making Sonza away from the internet for a period to focus on her mental health.

The departure also forced Lusa Sonza to postpone the launch of Doce 22 at the time.

Recently, Lusa appeared angry on social media. She is not at all satisfied with the way female pop is treated in Brazil and by the



twitter



, she showed her anger with strong expressions like “how disgusting” and “they treat us like idiots”. Even so, she guarantees that she will defend the cause.

“Mano pqp bizarre how the Brazilian music scene devalues ​​female artists. We do EVERYTHING, deliver EVERYTHING and even so the devaluation is clear. How disgusting”, Lusa Sonza.

She continues making a request to the public: “Value us, attend shows, question yes when there is little or worse, no women in (especially) shows, events and awards. You have no idea of ​​what we go through on this side to be recognized and valued”