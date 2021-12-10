Magalu Consortium announces new job openings

With opportunities across the country, Consórcio Magalu announces new job openings for partners to sell consortia. The chances are for hiring under a legal entity (PJ) regime and meet the moment of the business, which is booming.

In all, 600 positions are offered to professionals who wish to undertake in the consortium segment and are looking for an opportunity to work in one of the more than 1,400 Magazine Luiza stores across the country.

Contractors will be responsible for representing the brand in plan sales actions and contributing so that more people are able to purchase its goods and services through letters of credit. The company, which is part of the Magazine Luiza Group, has a wide range of products available, such as cars, real estate, appliances, plastic surgery, travel, agricultural equipment, trucks, among others.

Therefore, the company seeks professionals who already have established companies and, mainly, experience in sales, knowledge in consortia and an entrepreneurial spirit.

According to the Magalu Consortium, professionals will receive commissions on the sale made and on the rate generated, as well as opportunities to participate in training and qualification, in addition to access to digital tools and a wide portfolio of products (real estate, vehicles, appliances and services ). As PJ, they also have the flexibility to define hours and workload and the possibility of increasing income during the sales campaigns carried out by the company.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for one of the vacancies offered by Consórcio Magalu should access the website https://consorciomagalu.com.br, click on the “Become a Partner” tab and fill out the form to register the curriculum. The selection will remain open until the vacancies are filled.