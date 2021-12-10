Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) do not stop falling; See 4 reasons for the fall of more than 60% in the year of companies

The worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic brought a strong need for adaptation and permanent changes in social and consumption habits that began in 2020 and continued throughout 2021.

One of the most noticeable was the rapid growth of e-commerce. With physical stores closed and the movement of people restricted to essential services only, forced digitalization made companies invest heavily in new sales channels.

Customers also needed to get used to the new reality, which generated renewed optimism for online commerce, pointed out as the big winner of the crisis. From the large retailer to the small family business, those who were not ready to meet consumer demand ended up slipping.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which had already been investing in the online segment well before the rest of the main competitors and which did not wait for the coronavirus to knock on the door to bet on the format, led the race.

Even short-lived companies saw near or greater than triple-digit growth in sales volume and number of customers. If in 2020 the stock lists that rose the most were dominated by players in the retail sector, in 2021 history will not repeat itself.

The fall in the sector’s shares intensified after the weak results of the third quarter and, so far, the three worst performances of the year are with the golden trio of Brazilian e-commerce: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3/LAME4 ) and Via (VIIA3), all down more than 60% in the year.

While Magalu and Via mainly reflect the weak results and poor prognoses, Lojas Americanas also suffered from the effect of a corporate restructuring that was unwelcome by the market and which punished the shares in recent months. But after all, why do stocks keep falling?

This Thursday (09), Lojas Americanas shares suffered the two biggest drops in the Ibovespa, 9.24% for LAME4, which closed at R$5.11, and 8.56% for AMER3, which closed at R $27.97.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had the third worst performance in the index, retreating 7.78%, to R$ 6.28, while VIA (VIIA3) had the fifth biggest low, of 7.11%, to R$ 5 .36.

1) Income in historic decline

To circumvent the effects of the coronavirus crisis, several measures were taken by governments and central banks, such as emergency aid for families affected by the pandemic. In Brazil, the measure lasted until the middle of this year, but the initial value of R$ 600 was cut in half.

The latest data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), released in early December, show that, although unemployment has dropped to 12.6%, income suffered the biggest annual drop since the creation of the historical series started in 2012 – 11.1%. The country still has more than 13 million unemployed.

two) weighing in the pocket

Inflation is not an exclusively Brazilian problem. The interruption in the production and flow of products and raw materials chains due to covid-19 generated an inflationary movement on a global scale, but which seems to hit emerging countries with more force.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the last 12 months is 10.67% until October.

The data puts pressure on retail companies, and we are once again on the eve of the release of the November numbers.

In addition to traditional inflationary pressures, the home appliance and electronics sector is also affected by the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar. In the year, the American currency advances more than 7%.

3) Difficulty in accessing credit and stunting growth

In response to the previous items, the Brazilian Central Bank took action to hold back the rise in prices. Thus, the basic interest rate dropped from 2% a year in January to 9.25% at the Copom meeting last Wednesday (8th).

Although the rise seen was already expected, the BC used a tougher tone in the statement, already signaling that the first meeting in 2022 will raise the Selic above the 10% level, moving into significantly contractionary territory.

Bruno Madruga, head of variable income at Monte Bravo Investimentos, points out that rising interest rates make it difficult for consumers to access credit at a time of crisis. In addition, retailers with greater exposure to e-commerce are growth companies, which end up with a higher cost of debt, which tends to put pressure on future cash and margins.

4) can it get worse

Another data released this week puts pressure on the papers and promises to continue generating discomfort. Retail sales fell for the third month in a row, frustrating economists’ expectations.

Matheus Jaconeli, economist at Nova Futura Investimentos, points out that the proximity of the end-of-year festivities is not a relief for the sector. Sales on Black Friday, spread throughout November, were below expectations, and the Brazilian Institute of Retail Executives (IBEVAR) points out that Christmas should also be marked by a performance below expectations.

According to BTG Pactual, the slowdown in local e-commerce has occurred mainly in the sale of electronics and by companies that use their own inventory for sales (called 1P). International competition is another difficulty, which leads local companies to reduce their margins to remain competitive.

According to a predictive study by IBEVAR, growth in the fourth quarter should be timid, at just 0.68% compared to the previous year. The number is supported by the category of vehicles, fuels, pharmaceuticals, articles for personal use and clothing.

Unfulfilled prophecy?

While the past few months have been challenging for the retail and technology sectors, adding extra downward pressure, analysts at BTG Pactual don’t believe the optimistic projections made last year were wrong.

For Luiz Guanais, Gabriel Disselli and Victor Rogatis, the legacy of the change seen in 2020 was not lost in the bad weather of recent months. According to analysts, a drop in the growth of the main metric used by the sector was expected, the Gross Volume of Goods (GMV). In addition, the bank believes that the slowdown seen since the second quarter of 2021 has shown better-than-expected numbers.

“We believe that Brazilian e-commerce should grow 26% this year, after having increased by 66% in 2020. The annual growth until 2025 should be, on average, 24%, which would represent 20% of total sales in the retail”.

The stock recovery, however, may take a little longer. For BTG, the downtrend should continue in the short term, but the bullish movement should prevail in the long term, “with just a few winners”.

The reason for the optimism lies in the growth trend that should follow (driven by the low capillarity seen in the country when compared to other markets) and the consolidation seen in the sector after the move from physical to online retail.