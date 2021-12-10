Manuela D’Ávila says that the vaccination card was tampered with in the SUS

Former vice-presidential candidate Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB) said today on her social networks that her vaccination card was tampered with in the Ministry of Health’s system.

“My data have changed and I don’t have a vaccination card!!!!!!!!!!”, Manuela wrote. “Absolutely no security with our information with this government!!!!!!”

Once again my vaccination card was tampered with on the Ministry of Health website!!!!! First they attested to my “death”. Now my data has changed and I don’t have a vaccination card!!!!!!!!!! Absolutely no security with our information with this government!!!!!! — Manuela (@ManuelaDavila) December 9, 2021

In July of this year, Manuela D’Ávila had already had her SUS (Unified Health System) registry altered. At the time, she appeared as dead – the same thing that happened to the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and, more recently, to the microbiologist and scientific popularizer Átila Iamarino.

Manuela discovered the previous error when she was vaccinated against covid-19 and the health unit employees could not find her data. She attributed the action to hackers, who recorded the date of her death as 10/14/2018.

In 2019, personal data of 2.4 million SUS users were leaked onto the internet. At the time, Gleisi and Manuela related their problems to this leak, despite the Ministry of Health not having confirmed how the changes took place.

To UOL, the Ministry of Health stated that the changes were made by an “accredited agent who does not belong to the civil service or direct collaborator”. According to the folder, the user responsible for the change has been identified and blocked and data modifications have been corrected. “Information regarding data tampering will be forwarded to the competent authorities for the appropriate measures”, says the ministry in a statement.