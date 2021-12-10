Marisa shoots 25% in one week; see what to expect from the company

This week has been very positive for the Marisa stores (YELLOW3) In the purse. Since the capital increase announcement on Friday night (3), the roles of the fashion retailer have accumulated gains of 25.4%, boosted by the surge of more than 15% on Monday (6).

Yesterday, the company’s shares also rose well after the board of directors approved the capital increase operation via the issuance of R$90-250 million in shares.

Not even the release of disappointing numbers of sales in the retail Brazilian by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) affected the performance of the stock. while the giants of e-commerce retreated, with Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) plummeting more than 10%, Marisa jumped almost 9%.

This Thursday (9), the company’s action goes between timid highs and lows. Around 12:20 pm, it rose 0.22%, quoted at R$4.53.

Potential solution to the crisis

Marisa’s capital increase includes the issuance of up to 81.2 million shares at a price per share of R$ 3.08. Shareholders that control the company pledged to participate in the operation in the amount of R$90 million.

Participants in the operation will be entitled to subscription bonuses. Each bonus entitles the holder to 0.85 common share at the price of R$3.62.

The current shareholders will be able to exercise preemptive rights in the subscription of the new shares issued, at 31.04% of the shareholding position they hold at the close of tomorrow’s trading session (10).

The bonuses can be exercised between September 15th and November 15th, 2022.

What to expect

According to Great Investments, the capital increase is of “extreme relevance” for Marisa and its store expansion plan in the current moment experienced by the Brazilian economy (high interest rates and, consequently, reduction in the purchasing power of the C and D classes, target audience from the company).

The brokerage highlighted that, after the transaction, the company will not only be able to increase the number of units in malls, but also remodel the existing model to a standard with high customer acceptance.

Genial put Marisa’s investment thesis under review.

