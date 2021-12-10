Masayuki Uemura, creator of the Super Nintendo and NES, dies at 78 years old

Masayuki Uemura, engineer responsible for creating the NES and Super Nintendo, died at 78 years old. According to the website Nintendo Life, the professional died on the last 6th, but the information has only been released now.

Uemura started working at Nintendo in 1972, and was the creator of the Famicom, a system that later became known as NES (Nintendo Entertainment System), or nintendo, in Brazil.

When Nintendo founded its second research and development division, Masayuki Uemura was put in charge and helped in the creation of the Color TV-Game series, consisting of five home consoles, released only in Japan. The creation of the Famicom began in the 1980s, and was followed by the development of the SNES, the Super Nintendo.

In addition to his work as a developer of consoles and new technologies, Uemura has also been a producer of several games, such as Ice Climber (1984) and Cl Cl Land (1984). He retired in 2004 and became a professor at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan.

O nintendo it is still considered one of the best-selling consoles of all time, which shows how Uemura’s work was important for the development of the gaming industry.

