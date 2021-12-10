Matrix: Resurrections – Neo revisits the past in a revealed scene; Look

Matrix Resurrections had a full-length scene revealed during the Game Awards, showing Neo revisiting the past as a form of comfort. The sequence can be seen above.

The preview was released the same week as the second trailer, which revealed the incarnation of agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), great villain of the original trilogy.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

