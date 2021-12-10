Maurício Souza says Flamengo has to take advantage of the season: “Second place is not for us” | Flamengo

After the 2-0 defeat by Atlético-GO this Wednesday, in Goiânia, the interim coach of Flamengo, Maurício Souza, made a brief analysis of the result and, as expected, cited the huge number of embezzlements, motivated by a vacation. to most of the main cast as one of the problems. Rubro-Negro finished the Brazilian in second place, with 71 points.

– We came here knowing that Atlético needed the victory to get a spot in Libertadores. Everyone knows that we came quite short, with a team basically made up of boys and with athletes who hadn’t played a game for a long time. I imagined that we had to make a mark a little lower, protecting a sector of the field and that by the way went very well with Wesley. We thought it was the best strategy for us to win – explained Maurício, when asked why he started with three defenders.

1 of 2 Maurício Souza, Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Maurício Souza, Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

Like what he did after the draw with Sport, Maurício spoke again that Flamengo’s season was far from what had been planned by the board, coaching staff and players.

– I don’t think it fits the bill. Everyone knows that the season was far from what we thought and planned for Flamengo. Second place at Libertadores and at Brasileiro are not good for us. Flamengo is always looking for titles and will always want the first place. Of course we have to review a lot of the current season. We need to take advantage of this season to not repeat our mistakes next year and win the titles the nation deserves.

– I leave here, regarding the boys, very happy with what I saw. I told them that everyone in the locker room is not used to losing. Everyone has won major titles at home or professional. But I can’t be sad with kids who don’t have a professional following, who barely managed to train. They trained 20 minutes. With them, I leave here very happy, with their delivery, Lázaro and André did very well, I leave happy with these kids. Wesley ran the entire time.

– I don’t understand why he (Vitor Gabriel) yielded so little. He was my athlete in the Under-20, every time he didn’t act for a long time he had a hard time getting back into the rhythm. Today he was extremely sacrificed. He played singly on the low block and had two boys at his side who gave themselves up to the max.