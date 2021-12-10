Meta, former Facebook, launches its crypto Novi wallet on WhatsApp

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Meta, former Facebook, launches its crypto Novi wallet on WhatsApp 4 Views

Novi WhatsApp Meta Facebook
This integration with WhatsApp takes place six weeks after the company launched a pilot program for the crypto wallet (Image: Novi/Reprodução)

Novi, the crypto wallet of the world’s largest social network, Meta (formerly Facebook), has launched the possibility of sending and receiving money through WhatsApp, according to a tweet by the company’s vice president of products, Stephane Kasriel.

This integration with WhatsApp takes place six weeks after the company launched a pilot program for the crypto wallet.

According to Kasriel, the integration will not affect the IM app’s privacy tools. The service will initially be available to a limited number of users in the United States.

“We’re still at a very early stage in Novi’s pilot journey, so we’ve made the decision to test this new entry point in a country to begin with, and we’ll look to expand it once we hear from people what they thought of this new experience. ,” said Kasriel.

The launch takes place after plans for the proposed cryptocurrency Novi – Diem – have hit regulatory hurdles, forcing Meta’s crypto subsidiary to find an alternative direction. Finally, Novi partnered with Paxos, stablecoin issuer, in October this year.

The company had previously launched a fiat currency payment service, the WhatsApp Pay.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Results of Lotofácil 2393 on Thursday (12/09/21)

Caixa drew this Thursday, December 9, at 8:25 pm (Brasilia time), the numbers of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved