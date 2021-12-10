Meta, former Facebook, launches its crypto Novi wallet on WhatsApp

Novi, the crypto wallet of the world’s largest social network, Meta (formerly Facebook), has launched the possibility of sending and receiving money through WhatsApp, according to a tweet by the company’s vice president of products, Stephane Kasriel.

This integration with WhatsApp takes place six weeks after the company launched a pilot program for the crypto wallet.

According to Kasriel, the integration will not affect the IM app’s privacy tools. The service will initially be available to a limited number of users in the United States.

There’s a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @Whatsapp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. 💸💬 pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7 — Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

“We’re still at a very early stage in Novi’s pilot journey, so we’ve made the decision to test this new entry point in a country to begin with, and we’ll look to expand it once we hear from people what they thought of this new experience. ,” said Kasriel.

The launch takes place after plans for the proposed cryptocurrency Novi – Diem – have hit regulatory hurdles, forcing Meta’s crypto subsidiary to find an alternative direction. Finally, Novi partnered with Paxos, stablecoin issuer, in October this year.

The company had previously launched a fiat currency payment service, the WhatsApp Pay.