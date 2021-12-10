Meta Opens to the Public Virtual Reality Platform to Boost Your Metaverse | Technology

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, started last Thursday (9) the opening of the Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform for users in the United States and Canada. This is another step towards building the company’s metaverse vision.

Horizon Worlds is far from being a complete metaverse, a kind of internet of the future in which online experiences, such as talking to friends, could simulate face-to-face situations thanks to virtual reality devices.

However, users can already gather on the new platform to chat, play games and build their own virtual worlds, as long as they are over 18 and have a compatible virtual reality headset.

In order to emphasize its new objective as a company, Facebook renamed the parent company to Meta, with the intention of leaving behind the image of a social network prone to controversy, for a new vision as the virtual reality platform of the future.

“We want Horizon Worlds to be a safe environment in which everyone can follow our virtual reality conduct policy,” says the company’s opening announcement.

“There are several security options […] that allow you to pause and then block, silence or report other users,” he added.

Meta’s main social networks, Facebook and Instagram, have been fighting to leave behind the crisis that was triggered in September this year by a huge leak of internal documents to journalists and US authorities by the whistleblower Frances Haugen.

The leaked documents led to articles against Mark Zuckerberg’s company arguing that, despite knowing that some of its products could be harmful to users, it chose to prioritize growth over security.

The company’s path to the metaverse also includes remote work tools, an activity that has increased considerably with the pandemic.

In August, the company introduced “workrooms” technology that enables remote collaboration between users with access to the Oculus virtual reality device.