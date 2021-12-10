Metaverse cryptocurrency plummets 99% and drops from US$ 801 to US$ 4 and team announces end of project

Metaverse-based game CryptoMines announced the end of the project, leaving the game’s token investors suffering an astronomical drop of 99.4%, from US$ 801 to US$ 4.

Like Star Atlas, MoMoverse, The Sandbox, CryptoMines was a promising game that had managed to attract a large community around the project that had developed a game focused on mining planets and rewarding its players with the ETERNAL token.

However, some concerns about the project began to crumble the foundations of the game, and, among the concerns was complete uncertainty about the number of tokens held by developers.

“People have lost money and deserve answers, but they need to have the right answers. There are endless rumors floating around. I personally have lost value on this project, but I will not blame the coup team because of the volatility and opportunity for external manipulation that is inherent. to all blockchain projects, especially the growing and experimental space of blockchain games,” stated Jazelle Garzeski.

CryptoMines is over but it will come back

“CryptoMines was born from the dream of developers to do better than its predecessors in the NFT P2E environment, for a long time it remained stable and in constant growth due to the great income and investment of new people. In this way we could see how the fall was as devastating as it was the massive growth of CryptoMines, where people’s trust has been totally eroded,” highlighted the project’s developers.

Seeking to give a satisfaction to the community that believed in the game’s proposal, the developers confirmed that they are the biggest holders of the ETERNAL token, but they promise not to sell in a way that would negatively impact the community.

And they claimed that the game’s smart contract has received multiple audits and there is no evidence of exploitation. However after that, they declare that the game will be closed and there will be a possible release of a revamped version that is totally independent of the original game tokens and NFTs.

In the proposed new game, a new token called Dark Matter (DM) will be created, which will be indexed to the USDT and used for all game transactions. There will also be a new gaming economy in which NFTs will be burned and there will be fees to fund project developments that will not pre-sell or privately sell tokens.

“We offer a new 3D world where you can go down to explore each planet and collect resources, these worlds will allow you to dive into the universe of CryptoMines (Reborn) and manage your characters in a third person camera, this will allow us to add several new features , not just visuals, for example, skins, gameplay mechanics, scholarships, among many more that we will reveal soon”, they stated about the new game.

CryptoMines (Reborn)

The new game (which will depend on the approval of the ETERNO holder community) will be called CryptoMines (Reborn), and as proposed by the team, will be basically the same game with some design changes and, mainly, changes in the game’s economy.

However users affected by the closure of CryptoMines (Legacy) will not have their assets migrated to the new game. Items from the closed game will be transformed into a kind of ‘discount coupon’ on items from the new game.

Also according to the team, the time for the development of the new project is 5 days for the initial phase (all functions except the 3D world, the reproduction system and minigames), and 2 weeks for the first Beta Test of our 3D functionality.

“The only way to guarantee the long-term sustainability of CryptoMines is to do all the rework, achieving savings from 0. Starting from 0 also avoids the current inflation that exists in CryptoMines, it will be possible to migrate an initial investment of liquidity through developers (also allowing people who want to acquire the token and enter the game in the future), thus achieving a game with greater stability and longevity,” highlighted the team.

