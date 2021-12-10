‘micron should not have a significant impact on the city’, says Jackson Machado – Gerais

The municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, said at a press conference this Friday morning (10/12) that, despite the arrival of the micron variant in the country, basic health care must continue to be taken. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to relax,” he reiterated.

Machado believes that the new strain “should not have a significant impact on the city” due to the number of vaccinated people in the capital.

During the night from Thursday (09) to Friday (10), the ConnectSUS app and the Ministry of Health website were down after the hacker attack. The secretary reassured the population and stated that all data on the vaccinated are safe and available in case the federal government needs to re-register. “The department thought about the possibility of creating a municipal application where Belo Horizonte can access their vaccine data, since all BH vaccination data are saved,” he said.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte released the updated number of the pandemic, circulation of the virus and vaccination in the capital of Minas Gerais. To date, 99.7% of the Belo Horizonte population has received at least the first dose of the immunizing agent against COVID-19. As for the second dose, 86.4% of the population is vaccinated with both cycles. The percentage increased after the city government carried out a survey and detected that some people had been immunized in other cities.

According to Jackson, the group of the population with the lowest rate of vaccination is black males aged between 40 and 49 years. The city intends to identify the region where the group is located and, when identified, put health workers behind them or a mobile team to vaccinate them.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, the advance in vaccination “justifies the fact that Belo Horizonte hosts parties and games with the public”. When dealing with carnival, his answer was inconclusive: “the recommendation of the health department that there are no crowds in the city”, he said, referring even to end-of-year festivities.

The bed occupancy rate in hospitals is stable in Belo Horizonte and the variant was not detected in the city, which may mean a certain “sigh” for the population. However, the Secretariat emphasizes that the picture is still pandemic and, without due care, the scenario could worsen again. For the holidays, the recommendation is the same: avoid crowds, use masks and sanitize your hands with alcohol in gel.

booster dose

Regarding the third dose, Jackson Machado stated that the forecast is for it to be applied in all Belo Horizonte residents over 12 years old after five months of application of the second dose. “Let’s stop calling people by age now and start calling by dose time.