Mileide does not convince as a ‘friend of the people’ and is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 · TV News

Mileide Mihaile was eliminated from A Fazenda 13 at dawn this Friday (10). The digital influencer left the game after fleeing conflicts and assuming the role of “friend of the people”, a nickname she got from Rico Melquiades, her former rival. She received 32.38% popular approval in a hot seat against Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes.

While Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife was cornered by the public, Aline won favoritism, registering 35.14% of the vote. Solange had 32.48% of fan support for the rural reality show.

During her stint at Record’s attraction, the elimination of the week had few memorable moments. She avoided getting involved in fights and never showed interest in attacking her fellow inmates. Because of her calm demeanor, Rico dubbed Mileide a “friend of the people.”

The native of Alagoas was the main enemy of Ceará at the beginning of the game. He even accused the girl of taking money from her ex-husband’s family. “I know Mileide from outside, I know the little piece, she’s already found me in several events. Her nose is here [no alto]. He’s already taken I don’t know how many thousand from Safadão’s family. I’ll tell you the story later,” he promised Gui Araujo, Erika Schneider and Aline.

Rico also claimed that Mileide had hidden food from other participants. “I went to eat, and there were four loaves of bread. I said: ‘My God, there’s no more bread.’ I took my two [bandas] and I left the other two there. I lay on the couch, [e vi] like she had hidden bread for a lot of people. If there was no bread there, I wouldn’t eat it, but her colleagues, for whom she hid the bread, would eat it,” he complained to Marina Ferrari.

After much teasing with the influencer, the ex-MTV chose other targets to attack and became friends with the ex-rival. Over the past few weeks, they’ve spent most of their time together peacefully.

Despite having settled with Rico, Mileide got two new foes in the competition for the R$1.5 million prize. She tried to run away from the shack, but was attacked by Solange after a dynamic on the program Hora do Faro.

The ex-Banheira do Gugu revolted after losing R$20,000 and accused the influencer of not caring about money due to the fact that she had a child with Wesley Safadão.

“Of course you won’t mind [com R$ 20 mil]shouted the ex-Gugu Bathtub. “I won’t mind if the others win. You always want to put others on another level so that you feel inferior. You keep talking about me, do you know about my life?”, asked Mileide.

“Of course! There is a lot of media in the media. You are a person who works a lot on the internet, you have a child with a very successful man,” replied Solange, referring to Wesley Safadão.

Angry with the opponent’s comment, Mileide defended herself: “You mean that this is synonymous with having a lot of money? I don’t have that much money you’re putting. Don’t discuss why it’s ugly. What an ugly thing, for God’s sake, I drain my ass”.

In addition to Solange, the woman from Ceará also had a disagreement with Arcrebiano de Araújo. After cornering the ex-BBB in the dynamics of the remaining one, the peoa ended the alliance it had with him. Bil, in turn, suggested that he had been betrayed by the influencer. “I’m no one’s priority,” complained the model.

