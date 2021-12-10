Mileide Mihaile is eliminated from The Farm 13 with 32.38% of the votes – The Farm 13

The Farm 13 came to an end for Mileide Mihaile! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (9), with 32.38% of the votes. The influencer lost the dispute for the public’s preference to Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes, in a vote held at R7.com.

Roça Formation

The formation of the 12th Roça of the season took place last Tuesday (7).

The night began with the opening of the last Lampião do Poder of the season. Sthefane, who won the Trial of Fire, decided to take the Power of the Yellow Flame. The influencer had to choose between being immune to Roça or earning R$ 10 thousand. She opted for immunity.

The vote continued with the nomination of the Farmer. Rico Melquiades placed Dynho in the Roça. With four votes, Bil Araújo occupied the second stool. The model pulled Aline Mineiro da Baia. Solange Gomes was not saved by any pawn in Resta Um and completed the roceiros team.

However, with the Power of the Red Flame in hand, Dynho needed to exchange a farmer – who had not been appointed by the Farmer – for a pawn from headquarters. With that, he took Bil Araujo out of the spotlight and put Mileide Mihaile on.

The influencer was vetoed from the dynamics by Solange, who competed in the last Farmer’s Test of the season with Aline and Dynho. After winning the dynamic, the dancer got rid of the hot seat.

Mileide’s trajectory in reality

Mileide proved that she went head to toe in rural reality. With thematic looks and a lot of strength in the arm, the girl gave her all in dealing with the animals. Despite her ease with the animals, it was in the kitchen that the influencer showed her true skills. She was responsible for most of the peãozada’s lunches.

At the beginning of the program, the girl exchanged votes with Rico, receiving the controversial nickname of “friend of the people”. The comedian’s comment was that the girl was doing the good-neighbor policy with the entire cast. However, Mileide proved his colleague wrong, took a stand and even arranged some discussions at headquarters. She built friendships, but also distanced herself from allies after noticing game differences.

According to the person, Bil Araújo was one of his greatest disappointments. Allied with Mileide, the model did not accept that her colleague saved Marina Ferrari in Resta Um – an attitude that put him in Roça – and the duo argued badly. The decision made the influencer also distance herself from Sthefane Matos. But it was with Solange Gomes that the participant had her most intense bullshit. The writer said that her colleague has good financial conditions, she mentioned Mileide’s son, work and ex-husband, Wesley Safadão.

But a person doesn’t live on bullshit! As the game went on, Mileide ended up getting closer to Aline Mineiro, Marina Ferrari and Rico Melquiades. The new trio of friends even prepared a special breakfast for the participant after realizing that she was “saddened” about being away on her son’s birthday.

