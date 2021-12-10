Mileide thanks Safadão’s mother for her help in voting

Eliminated in the 12th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Mileide Mihaile said that she was bothered by Solange Gomes talking about her son’s pension with Wesley Safadão and was surprised to discover that her ex-mother-in-law, the singer’s mother, did joint effort to help her follow the reality show.

The digital influencer reported that she understood that Solange Gomes was trying to provoke her with quotes to her ex-husband in an attempt to make her lose her reason and cause a shack in confinement.

The Farm 2021: Mother of Safadão Posts Message of Mutirão for Mileide Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I was actually worried. I was sad and worried because I didn’t know how things were here. What happens? It destabilizes because you say ‘this is my decision, this is something I chose, I want , I’m here with my chest open and I’m giving my face to hit.’ So it has nothing to do with other people. She wanted to use it as if I was going to destabilize and maybe explode. I think she was looking for something from me that I couldn’t give it to her. I’m like that and that’s my way. It couldn’t be her,” she explained.

In the sequence, Mileide Mihaile discovered that Dona Bill, mother of Wesley Safadão, took a joint effort to help her escape from her first and only farm in “A Fazenda 2021”.

I do not believe. Hey, Bill. I love you so much!

“Wait?” asked presenter Lucas Selfie. “I didn’t expect it. What a good thing. So, my worry is already resolved,” he concluded.

After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’? 1.13% 26.72% 2.12% 4.01% 1.96% 37.71% 4.12% 22.23% Total of 9084 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality