Mileide thanks Safadão’s mother for her help in voting

Eliminated in the 12th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Mileide Mihaile said that she was bothered by Solange Gomes talking about her son’s pension with Wesley Safadão and was surprised to discover that her ex-mother-in-law, the singer’s mother, did joint effort to help her follow the reality show.
The digital influencer reported that she understood that Solange Gomes was trying to provoke her with quotes to her ex-husband in an attempt to make her lose her reason and cause a shack in confinement.
“I was actually worried. I was sad and worried because I didn’t know how things were here. What happens? It destabilizes because you say ‘this is my decision, this is something I chose, I want , I’m here with my chest open and I’m giving my face to hit.’ So it has nothing to do with other people. She wanted to use it as if I was going to destabilize and maybe explode. I think she was looking for something from me that I couldn’t give it to her. I’m like that and that’s my way. It couldn’t be her,” she explained.
In the sequence, Mileide Mihaile discovered that Dona Bill, mother of Wesley Safadão, took a joint effort to help her escape from her first and only farm in “A Fazenda 2021”.
I do not believe. Hey, Bill. I love you so much!
“Wait?” asked presenter Lucas Selfie. “I didn’t expect it. What a good thing. So, my worry is already resolved,” he concluded.
After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’?
1.13%
26.72%
2.12%
4.01%
1.96%
37.71%
4.12%
22.23%
Total of 9084 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
1 / 14
Mileide Mihaile: 12th out
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination
Play/PlayPlus
two / 14
Medrado: 1st withdrawal
The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave
Play/Playplus
3 / 14
Liziane: 1st eliminated
The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program
Play/Playplus
4 / 14
Nego do Borel: 1st expelled
A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition
Play/Playplus
5 / 14
Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated
A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm
Play/PlayPlus
6 / 14
Erika Schneider: 3rd out
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm
Play/PlayPlus
7 / 14
Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
8 / 14
Lary Bottino: 5th out
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm
Play/Playplus
9 / 14
Tati: 6th out
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game
Play/Playplus
10 / 14
Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition
Play/Playplus
11 / 14
Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination
Play/PlayPlus
12 / 14
Valentina: 9th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm
Play/Playplus
13 / 14
Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated
The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination