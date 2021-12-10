Minister guarantees 5G in four Brazilian cities in 2021 – News

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, stated that Natal, in Rio Grande do Norte, Uberaba and Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais, and Franca, in São Paulo, should have 5G internet in 2021. According to him, the technology will be installed in the next few years. days in these cities. The government held the auction of 5G frequencies last November.

“The Brisanet [operadora que venceu a licitação para o serviço em cidades do Nordeste] will already install [internet 5G] next week. Natal will be the first city, it will be a ‘tasting’ of 5G, a 5G over Wi-Fi. We are going to make this inauguration”, he stated. According to Faria, the technology to be installed in the state capital will be in the 2.3 GHz band.

The minister’s statement was given during the National Meeting of Abrint (Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers) 2021, which takes place this Friday (10) in São Paulo. The event was also attended by the advisor of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) Vicente Aquino.

The minister said that the agency is working to clear the band on 5G frequencies to prevent interference on open TVs that are tuned by satellite dishes. The other cities that will receive 5G in 2021 will also have the technology in the 2.3 GHz band.

“After the 5G auction, now we are going to see in the next few days some cities that will have 5G before Christmas. For example, Uberaba, Uberlândia and Franca”, he said.

Anticipation of obligations

According to Faria, the company responsible for 5G in Natal must anticipate the obligations provided for in the notice and install a greater number of antennas than required for the first year of the contract. The measure intends to prevent the drop in the internet signal in areas not covered by the transmitters.

As Brisanet is a new operator operating in the country, it does not provide internet using other technologies. “If she [empresa] put only what is in the notice, for example, it will cover two districts. When the person leaves that neighborhood, the 5G doesn’t work, the signal drops, because it doesn’t have the 3G, the 4G”, says Faria.

Under the government contract, Brisanet must install ten antennas in Natal and region by the end of 2022. According to the minister, the company’s objective is to fix the 250 transmitters planned for the completion of the 5G implementation, in 2028.

“I think the regional providers are going to put all the obligations at once. Probably the three big operators will also have to implement at the same speed”, said the minister.

100% Internet until 2028

Fábio Faria also guaranteed that all Brazilian cities, including remote locations and rural communities, will have internet until 2028. In a statement to the CCT (Science and Technology Commission) of the Senate, last Wednesday (8), he said that the 5,570 municipalities in the country will have at least 4G technology until the end of 5G deployment in Brazil.

“Until the end of these obligations [implantação do 5G], no city, no locality, no rural community will be without internet”, said the minister. In all, 9,800 locations will have at least 4G technology, he said.

5G Auction

The government held the auction for the 5G in early November. 85% of the tracks were sold, with a collection of R$ 46.7 billion, equivalent to 94.14% of the initially estimated amount. The sale of all lots should reach a collection of R$ 55 billion, according to Faria.

The government estimate is that 15% of the tracks that have not yet been auctioned will be put up for auction again in 2022. According to the ministry’s schedule, all 27 capitals in the country will have 5G by July 2022.