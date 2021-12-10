Ministry of Health and Conect Sus websites go down after hacker attack | Health

The Ministry of Health website (https://www.saude.gov.br/) suffered a cyber attack last Thursday night (10) and went offline. On the page, attackers wrote that the portal was “ransomware” and that “50TB of data was copied and deleted”.
Ransomware is a type of malware (virus) that hijacks the contents of a victim’s computer and charges a cash ransom, usually using bitcoin virtual currency, making it difficult to track down the criminal.
This type of “hijacking virus” acts by encrypting operating system data so that the user no longer has access.
The Conect Sus portal, responsible for issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, and for interacting with the Unified Health System (SUS), was also affected, went offline and displays the same message.
The Connect Sus app used on mobile phones is not affected.
Ministry of Health website suffers cyber attack — Photo: Reproduction
The Conect Sus portal, of the Unified Health System (SUS), was also affected — Photo: Reproduction
The Ministry of Health did not take a stand on the attack.
Anvisa has been targeted by hackers
In September, one of the websites of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) also suffered a cyber attack. The hackers exchanged the content for an Argentine flag and a message.
The action’s target site is dedicated to filling out the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV), a mandatory document for all tourists from abroad who wish to enter Brazil by air.
The attack came three days after the suspension of the game between Brazil and Argentina, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The match was canceled after the agency took the field to remove Argentine athletes who failed to comply with the requirement of prior quarantine to enter the country.