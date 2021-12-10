Ministry of Health website targeted by hackers

The Ministry of Health’s website was hacked at dawn this Friday, 12, and went offline. Platforms like DataSUS, Coronavirus Panel and Connect SUS were also hit. O Lapsus$ Group claimed authorship of the cyber attack.







Connect SUS application stopped displaying vaccination data after attack Photo: Marcelo Camargo

When trying to access the portal, users found the message: “The internal data of the systems has been copied and deleted. 50 TB (Terabyte) of data is (sic) in our hands.” The message, at the end of the night, was unavailable, but the platforms remained down.

At the top of the page is a warning of “ransomware” (software intentionally designed to harm a server). In other words, it is having access restriction to the system, infected with a kind of blockage. In addition, those responsible ask for a contact to be made through an account of the telegram or e-mail, “if you want the data back”.

Usually when this happens, the request for “rescue” to restore access is made in cryptocurrencies (virtual currency).

On social networks, there are several reports of people concerned about the disappearance of their data in Conecta SUS. When trying to log into the application, users were faced with an error message and were unable to access the covid-19 vaccination data, as the platform is responsible for issuing the immunization certificate. Currently, the document is required to have access to various places in Brazil, such as concerts, football matches and restaurants, in addition to being mandatory for trips abroad.

ConnectSUS down! I can’t log in and the data about the vaccines are gone and look at the Ministry of Health website as it is Pictures of @j birth pic.twitter.com/fpLh6ue7J2 — Matheus Almeida #PFF2 (@Mathevinicius1) December 10, 2021

DataSUS is an organ of the Secretariat for Strategic and Participatory Management of the Ministry of Health, with the responsibility to collect, process and disseminate information on health. The Coronavirus Panel brings the mapping of the disease in the country.

So far, there is no information on how the attack was carried out. The Ministry of Health has not yet commented either.

past attacks

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health’s network had already been the target of a virtual attack. There was no information leak or any damage to the system, according to the folder, but the hacker left a message about what he thinks about the security of the agency’s data. “THIS SITE IS RUBBISH!”, stated the message, written in capital letters, which was visible on FormSUS – a DataSUS service that gathers patient information from the public health network.

“Any child can invade this digital excrement, causing slowness and even greater damage”, wrote the invader. The hacker also sent messages to the president: “Please take information security matters seriously. Bolsonaro !, find a way there ! (sic)”.

At the end of 2020, with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the folder had systems attacked by the Portuguese hacker group CyberTeam. At the time, there was also a loss in the disclosure of data about covid.

Leaks

In November of last year, the state revealed that about 16 million Brazilians who had a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of covid had their personal and medical data exposed on the internet for almost a month because of a leak of passwords from the Ministry of Health’s systems. The data exposure was not caused by hacker attack or system security breach. They were opened after an Albert Einstein Hospital employee released a list of users and passwords that gave access to the databases.

The following month, the problem repeated itself. A new security flaw in the covid notifications system left exposed on the internet, for at least six months, the personal data of more than 200 million Brazilians. Once again, the problem was caused by improper exposure of login and password access to the system that stores the registration data of all Brazilians at the Ministry of Health.