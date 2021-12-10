Moro asks Moraes to analyze Bolsonaro’s interview with Gazeta

Jair Bolsonaro and former minister Sergio Moro, who accuses the president of interfering with the Federal Police…| Photo: Jonathan Campos/Arquivo Gazeta do Povo

The former judge and former justice minister Sergio Moro asked this Thursday (9) the Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to analyze statements given by President Jair Bolsonaro in the interview given to the program Hora do Strike , gives People’s Gazette, in the context of the inquiry into the alleged interference in the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro said that Moro “has done absolutely nothing to make Coaf, so that Revenue, not only eavesdrop on my life, but that of thousands of Brazilians”, quoting one of his children and his wife, the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. Moro’s defense told Moraes that there are “points that are of relevance to the investigations carried out in this tabulation”.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), eldest son, became the target of investigations for alleged deviation of the salary of former employees (the case of the “rachadinha”), precisely based on reports from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), a control body that forwards unusual transactions identified by banks to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation also found that Fabrício Queiroz, Flávio’s former advisor, and his wife, Márcia Aguiar, deposited checks in Michelle’s account totaling R$89,000 between 2011 and 2016.

Bolsonaro alleges that the investigations were irregular and that, at meetings, he asked Moro not to let him be “blackmailed” because of these investigations. “I always said at the ministers’ meeting: ‘I don’t want to be shielded by any of you, got it, Sergio Moro? I can’t admit it’s being blackmailed, got it Sergio Moro?'” Bolsonaro said in the interview, given to columnist Cristina Graeml, and influencers and YouTubers Kim Paim and Gustavo Gayer.

Bolsonaro also said he “wanted to send him [Moro] although back there, but as he had a great prestige, it was difficult for you to have to justify his dismissal”.

The inquiry into the alleged interference in the PF was opened in April 2020, shortly after Moro’s decision to leave the government. On the day of his resignation, he stated that Bolsonaro wanted to change corporate officers without justification. Since then, and in a recently released book, he said the aim was to protect family and allies.

In testimony last month on the case, Bolsonaro denied interference in the PF and said he asked for the replacement of the then director-general, Maurício Valeixo, chosen by Moro to head the corporation, due to “lack of dialogue” and that he needed more information from intelligence to make decisions.

See the full interview below: