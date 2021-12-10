Motorola Edge X30 arrives with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, under-screen camera and more

At an event this Thursday (9), Motorola announced the world’s first cell phone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Moto Edge X30. The company’s new bet for the premium cell phone segment, the model features a full-bodied processing set, which includes Qualcomm’s chip and up to 12 GB of RAM, as well as a high-speed, color-fidelity AMOLED screen, and the first camera under the brand display.

Moto Edge X30 is first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The main highlight of the Edge X30 is the processing set, which makes the device the first in the world to arrive shipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The news is very welcome for the brand, which had spent the last few years totally focused in mid-range cell phones, although it has started to invest more in rugged models this year.

As announced by Qualcomm, the platform is equipped with 8 cores in a configuration of 1 + 3 + 4, with 1 Cortex-X2 running at 3.0 GHz, 3 Cortex-A710 at 2.5 GHz and 4 Cortex-A510 at 1 .8 GHz, and manufactured by Samsung with 4 nm lithography. According to Motorola, the component has 20% more powerful and 30% more efficient CPU, in addition to 30% more powerful and 25% more efficient Adreno 730 GPU, data already indicated by official tests released this week.

The Motorola Edge X30 is the first mobile phone on the market with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Image: Motorola)

Along with the processor, Motorola employed 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, in addition to a 7-way thermal sensor cooling system, which promises to dynamically control heat dissipation to deliver the best possible performance. The 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen is another highlight, bringing 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The panel also features 10-bit color depth, for displaying over 1 billion colors, and 576 Hz touch sampling, which promises to bring high responsiveness to navigation and gaming. The company has also worked hard on the cameras, which employ a 50MP ultrawide OmniVision OV50A main sensor with a 50MP macro function capable of recording in 8K and 960FPS slow motion, and a 2MP auxiliary depth sensor.

Even with robust rear set configurations, it’s the most attention-grabbing selfie lens, being the first to employ 60 MP resolution and incorporate cardiac and blood oxygen monitoring. In the full variant of the device, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, Motorola used its first sensor under the display as rumors pointed out, being “the best implementation of the technology on the market”, according to the company.

The Edge X30 is the first Motorola cell phone to feature a selfie camera under the display (Image: Motorola)

On battery, the phone employs 5,000 mAh and 68 W fast recharge, with a charger compatible with the Quick Charge and Power Delivery standards, and can be used in notebooks and other devices.

The Moto Edge X30 also includes stereo audio with Dolby Atmos, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, fingerprint reader on the side, Ready For desktop mode and Android 12 with MyUI 3.0 interface, equipped with a new “space for privacy”, independent of the system and protected with biometric lock.

Moto Edge S30 is Chinese version of Moto G200

Motorola also announced the arrival of the Moto G200 to the Chinese market, under the name Motorola Edge S30, as leaks pointed out. The device features a Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, as well as a 6.8-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10.

The Moto G200 arrives on the Chinese market under the name Motorola Edge S30 (Image: Playback/GSMArena)

For photography, the device features a robust camera set with a 108 MP main lens, ultrawide with 13 MP macro function, an upgrade from the 8 MP of the Moto G200, and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor, along with a 16 MP front lens MP In terms of audio, the phone is equipped with a mono speaker supported by Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound technologies, which promise to make the sound more full-bodied

A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging powers the device, which also offers desktop Ready For mode directly on the PC or TV wired and wireless, P2 connector for headphones, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, digital scanner on the side and Android 11.

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge X30 and Edge S30 will initially arrive in China on December 21st, with the following suggested prices:

Motorola Edge X30:

8GB/128GB — 3,199 Yuan (~R$2,795)

8GB/256GB — 3,399 Yuan (~R$2,970)

12GB/256GB — 3,599 Yuan (~R$3,145)

12GB/256GB with under-screen camera — 3,999 yuan (~$3,495)

Motorola Edge S30:

6GB/128GB — 1,999 yuan (~$1,746)

8GB/128GB — 2,199 Yuan (~R$1,921)

8GB/256GB — 2,399 Yuan (~R$ 2,096)

12GB/256GB — 2,599 Yuan (~R$2,271)

Motorola Edge X30: data sheet

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 576Hz touch sampling, HDR10+, 10-bit

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM memory: 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 114°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 60 MP (f/2.2), with option under display on 12GB/256GB variant

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 68W fast charging

Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 194 g

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, digital player on the side, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, desktop Ready For mode on PC and wired and wireless TV

Available colors: blue and white

OS: Android 12, under MyUI 3.0

Motorola Edge S30: data sheet

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 2460 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

RAM memory: 6GB, 8GB or 12GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Rear Camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.9) + 13 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Dimensions: 168.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 202 g

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, digital reader on the side, mono sound with Dolby Atmos, P2 connector, desktop Ready For mode on PC and wired and wireless TV

Available colors: blue and green

OS: Android 11

Source: MySmartPrice, GSMArena