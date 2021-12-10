MPRJ, PM and city hall task force topples future militia mall valued at R$ 5 million

RIO — In a joint operation, the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) and city and state agencies have just arrived in Rio das Pedras, this Friday morning, to demolish an irregular two-story building that would belong to militiamen working in the region. According to investigations by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), a shopping mall was being built at the site, at Estrada do Itanhangá, 625, in Rio das Pedras, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The destruction of the property represents a loss, according to investigators, of around R$ 5 million to the militia.

‘Untouchables Operation’: All militiamen in Rio das Pedras arrested in January 2019 sentenced

A survey report on the property, carried out by engineers and an architect from the General Licensing and Inspection Coordination and Urban Licensing and Inspection Coordination, both from the city hall, points out that there is no approved project and it is not even possible to ensure the safety of the construction. According to the document, the land cannot be legalized, as it is a public road. In this case, the inspection commission’s verdict was the demolition of the irregular work. According to the city hall, all measures for the assessment of the owner had already been exhausted, including the issuance of infraction notices and the embargo of the work. Even so, construction did not stop and was already on the second floor. On the last 8th, the owner was summoned to comply with the inspection report.

A report signed by technicians from the municipality informs that the property was being built in a public road area Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Fabiano Rocha

Mistake: On International Human Rights Day, innocent people imprisoned in Rio by mistake in photographic recognition still suffer the consequences of the error

In addition to Gaeco, the following are participating in the operation: the Military Police’s Environmental Policing Command, the Public Order Secretariat (Seop) and the Municipal Conservation Secretariat (Seconserva). On the 26th, the same task force destroyed another property, also in Rio das Pedras, in the amount of R$ 2 million. The building was located on a public street in the neighborhood, which is controlled by the militia.

In October, a house built illegally in Grumari Municipal Park, in the West Zone of Rio, was also demolished. The area is an environmental preservation area, and construction on the site has been prohibited since 2001. According to Gaeco, the house would be a hideout for militiamen and former captain of Bope Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega. The ex-military man was killed in February 2020, in an alleged confrontation in Bahia. Investigators reported, at the time of the destruction, that the property was built in 2018 and belonged to PM sergeant Luis Carlos Felipe Martins, Orelha, the former captain’s right-hand man. Martins was also killed shortly after his boss.