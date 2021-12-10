‘Multishow Award’ has Xuxa with a dog, Juliette and tributes to Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo – Emais

In addition to going down in the nave, Xuxa took her dog Doralice to the Multishow stage, with Juno, Sasha and João Figueiredo Photo: Mutishow/Disclosure
A lot of emotion, nostalgia and laughter took over the Multishow Award this Wednesday night, 8. As expected, Xuxa Meneghel he opened the works, descending from the traditional nave, with a model worked in the 1980s.
with the hits crystal moon and Rainbow, the eternal queen of the little ones drew sighs from the viewers and the audience when she appeared with the dog Doralice on her lap, alongside Juno, Sasha and João Figueiredo.
“Sasha, love of my life, come on the ship with me! Kiss, kiss, bye, bye,” said Xuxa.
In addition to the retro moment, the Multishow Award brought the premiere of Juliette Freire, winner of Big Brother Brazil 21. She sang Gee, that’s hot, one of the songs from the album he released this year.
Another high point of the award was the tribute to Marília Mendonça, who died last month in a plane crash, and Paulo Gustavo, due to complications from covid-19, in May.
The producers presented a compilation of the comedian’s great moments at the celebration, since 2011.
Winners of the ‘Multishow 2021 Award’
* Double of the year
Ana Vitoria
Henry and Juliano
Israel and Rodolfo – winners
Jorge e Mateus
Ze Neto and Cristiano
* Performance of the year
Anitta
Gusttavo Lima
Ivete Sangalo – winner
Luisa Sonza
Pablo Vittar
* Group of the year
Gilsons
Less is More group
Lagum – winner
The Barons of Pisadinha
naughty smile
* Hit of the year
Cherry Lipstick (Israel and Rodolfo) – winners
Baby Answers Me (Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho)
Leave the Wave (Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman)
My Piece of Sin (João Gomes)
Gin Type (Kevin O Cris)
* Experient
João Gomes
L7nnon
Marina Sena – winner
Matheus Fernandes
Joe Cowboy
* singer of the year
Dilsinho
emicide
Rust
Gusttavo Lima
Luan Santana – winner
* singer of the year
Marília Mendonça
* Song of the year
Cherry Lipstick (Israel and Rodolffo)
Girl From Rio (Anitta) – winner
Brunette (Luan Santana)
Calm down (Marisa Monte)
Ghetto (IZA)
* TVZ clip
Attention (Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio)
Girl From Rio (Anitta) – winner
Turbo mode (Anitta, Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar)
Brunette (Luan Santana)
Queen of the Favela (Ludmilla)
* Song of the Year
Crash (Juçara Marçal) – winner
Touch me (Marina Sena)
Lay’s Dream (Tuyo part. Luccas Carlos)
* Revelation of the year
jadsa
João Gomes
Marina Sena – winner
* Album of the year
First class (Marina Sena)
Delta Estácio Blues (Juçara Marçal) – winner
Glass Eye – Jadsa